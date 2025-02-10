Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Amazon has the Google Pixel 8 on sale at a $300 discount in multiple colors and both storage variants

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel 8
Originally designed with Android power users in mind, Google's "vanilla" Pixel 8 has become a phenomenal budget-friendly alternative to the mid-range Pixel 8a in the last few months. Because the fast-approaching Pixel 9a doesn't exactly look very special in all those recent leaks, I believe even more Android purists and hardcore Google fans should strongly consider getting the Pixel 8... before it's too late.

The 6.2-inch handset with a slowly aging Google Tensor G3 processor under the hood and an excellent 50 + 12 MP dual rear-facing camera system in tow is currently marked down by a whopping $300 from a $699 regular starting price on Amazon.

Google Pixel 8

$300 off (43%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 8

$300 off (40%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Hazel and Rose Color Options
Buy at Amazon
 

If this sweet new deal happens to feel familiar, that might be because the same exact discount was offered by Best Buy last week... on a 128GB storage configuration in an Obsidian colorway only. The difference is Amazon has this entry-level variant of the Pixel 8 available at that massive discount in Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose hues, and even better, you can also save 300 bucks on a 256 gig model in your choice of Rose or Hazel paint jobs if that sounds more to your liking.

But while this variety may suggest that you have plenty of time to decide what Pixel 8 model fits your preferences best, I feel like there's a very good chance the promotion will go away soon, and the device itself could be permanently discontinued in the relatively near future. After all, there must be a reason why Best Buy is only selling it in one storage variant and one color option right now.

Compared to the Pixel 8a (which is ironically available at the exact same price today), the Pixel 8 is obviously superior in a few key ways. Namely, camera performance, screen size, battery life, build quality, and yes, even water and dust resistance.

Granted, the Pixel 9a is expected to come with a newer and faster Tensor G4 chip, as well as a larger 6.3-inch display, but don't be shocked if the camera quality actually proves to be inferior. The price is also virtually guaranteed to be set a little higher, making the Pixel 8 an overall smarter buy, at least for the time being.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel 8 - Deals History
47 stories
10 Feb, 2025
Amazon has the Google Pixel 8 on sale at a $300 discount in multiple colors and both storage variants
05 Feb, 2025
Best Buy's epic promo knocks $300 off the Pixel 8 — act fast before it's gone
13 Jan, 2025
One of the best Pixel 8a promos is back on Amazon once again, but only for a limited time
07 Jan, 2025
It's not too late to save $400 on the Pixel 8 Pro at Best Buy
25 Dec, 2024
The mid-range Pixel 8a is still an excellent choice at $100 off its price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless