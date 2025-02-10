Amazon has the Google Pixel 8 on sale at a $300 discount in multiple colors and both storage variants

Pixel 8

Pixel 8





The 6.2-inch handset with a slowly aging Google Tensor G3 processor under the hood and an excellent 50 + 12 MP dual rear-facing camera system in tow is currently marked down by a whopping $300 from a $699 regular starting price on Amazon. The 6.2-inch handset with a slowly agingprocessor under the hood and an excellent 50 + 12 MP dual rear-facing camera system in tow is currently marked down by a whopping $300 from a $699 regular starting price on Amazon.

Google Pixel 8 $300 off (43%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 $300 off (40%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.2-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,575mAh Battery with 27W Wired and 18W Wireless Charging Support, Hazel and Rose Color Options Buy at Amazon





Pixel 8 If this sweet new deal happens to feel familiar, that might be because the same exact discount was offered by Best Buy last week ... on a 128GB storage configuration in an Obsidian colorway only. The difference is Amazon has this entry-level variant of theavailable at that massive discount in Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose hues, and even better, you can also save 300 bucks on a 256 gig model in your choice of Rose or Hazel paint jobs if that sounds more to your liking.

But while this variety may suggest that you have plenty of time to decide what Pixel 8 model fits your preferences best, I feel like there's a very good chance the promotion will go away soon, and the device itself could be permanently discontinued in the relatively near future. After all, there must be a reason why Best Buy is only selling it in one storage variant and one color option right now.





Pixel 8a Pixel 8 Compared to the(which is ironically available at the exact same price today), theis obviously superior in a few key ways. Namely, camera performance, screen size, battery life, build quality, and yes, even water and dust resistance.



