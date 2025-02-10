Amazon has the Google Pixel 8 on sale at a $300 discount in multiple colors and both storage variants
Originally designed with Android power users in mind, Google's "vanilla" Pixel 8 has become a phenomenal budget-friendly alternative to the mid-range Pixel 8a in the last few months. Because the fast-approaching Pixel 9a doesn't exactly look very special in all those recent leaks, I believe even more Android purists and hardcore Google fans should strongly consider getting the Pixel 8... before it's too late.
The 6.2-inch handset with a slowly aging Google Tensor G3 processor under the hood and an excellent 50 + 12 MP dual rear-facing camera system in tow is currently marked down by a whopping $300 from a $699 regular starting price on Amazon.
If this sweet new deal happens to feel familiar, that might be because the same exact discount was offered by Best Buy last week... on a 128GB storage configuration in an Obsidian colorway only. The difference is Amazon has this entry-level variant of the Pixel 8 available at that massive discount in Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose hues, and even better, you can also save 300 bucks on a 256 gig model in your choice of Rose or Hazel paint jobs if that sounds more to your liking.
But while this variety may suggest that you have plenty of time to decide what Pixel 8 model fits your preferences best, I feel like there's a very good chance the promotion will go away soon, and the device itself could be permanently discontinued in the relatively near future. After all, there must be a reason why Best Buy is only selling it in one storage variant and one color option right now.
Compared to the Pixel 8a (which is ironically available at the exact same price today), the Pixel 8 is obviously superior in a few key ways. Namely, camera performance, screen size, battery life, build quality, and yes, even water and dust resistance.
Granted, the Pixel 9a is expected to come with a newer and faster Tensor G4 chip, as well as a larger 6.3-inch display, but don't be shocked if the camera quality actually proves to be inferior. The price is also virtually guaranteed to be set a little higher, making the Pixel 8 an overall smarter buy, at least for the time being.
