Treat yourself to the Google Pixel 7 and save $100 on Amazon
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you’re into Google Pixel smartphones but don’t really feel like spending the extra money on the Pixel 7 Pro, perhaps the vanilla version of this device might tickle your fancy. Good news if that’s the case because Amazon now offers the 128GB configuration of the phone at 17% off.
All the Google Pixel 7 paint jobs arrive at a discounted price right now. However, only the Obsidian variant is available at $100 off. Typically, this phone can set you back a hefty $599.99, so we like seeing it at a bargain price.
As you might expect, that’s not the first time the smartphone has been available with a discount on Amazon. Still, we can’t help but note that the device rarely sees a more handsome markdown than this one. That’s why we believe now’s a great time to treat yourself to the Google Pixel smartphone without breaking the bank.
Why should you get one of the best Google Pixel phones in 2023? There are plenty of reasons. To begin with, the Google Pixel 7 showcases a great 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display. Even though the display doesn’t have the highest resolution or the best refresh rate, most people should still find everything crisp and clear.
Google equipped its smartphone with a great dual camera on the back and an upgraded front shooter (compared to the Google Pixel 6 series.) The smartphone snaps some pretty good photos and videos for its price range. Furthermore, there’s an available camera app where you can play with plenty of cool features.
Battery-wise, this bad boy is slightly disappointing compared to its predecessor. However, on our video streaming battery test, the Google Pixel 7 surpassed the iPhone 14 and the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is quite impressive.
Overall, this smartphone is undoubtedly worth the money, all the more so now that it’s $100 off its regular price. If you’re looking for a treat just before Labor Day, now might be the time to pull the trigger and get your hands on this smartphone.
All the Google Pixel 7 paint jobs arrive at a discounted price right now. However, only the Obsidian variant is available at $100 off. Typically, this phone can set you back a hefty $599.99, so we like seeing it at a bargain price.
As you might expect, that’s not the first time the smartphone has been available with a discount on Amazon. Still, we can’t help but note that the device rarely sees a more handsome markdown than this one. That’s why we believe now’s a great time to treat yourself to the Google Pixel smartphone without breaking the bank.
Incidentally, things can get even better if you have an old phone you can spare. That’s because Amazon allows trade-ins and gives you up to $401 on your new smartphone with an Amazon Gift Card credit with an eligible trade-in.
Why should you get one of the best Google Pixel phones in 2023? There are plenty of reasons. To begin with, the Google Pixel 7 showcases a great 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display. Even though the display doesn’t have the highest resolution or the best refresh rate, most people should still find everything crisp and clear.
With the Tensor G2 chipset under the hood and 8GB RAM, the smartphone should provide you with a smooth sailing experience all the way! Truth be told, you might be experiencing some heat during prolonged gaming sessions. But other than that, the Android phone should give you good value for money in terms of performance.
Google equipped its smartphone with a great dual camera on the back and an upgraded front shooter (compared to the Google Pixel 6 series.) The smartphone snaps some pretty good photos and videos for its price range. Furthermore, there’s an available camera app where you can play with plenty of cool features.
Battery-wise, this bad boy is slightly disappointing compared to its predecessor. However, on our video streaming battery test, the Google Pixel 7 surpassed the iPhone 14 and the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is quite impressive.
Overall, this smartphone is undoubtedly worth the money, all the more so now that it’s $100 off its regular price. If you’re looking for a treat just before Labor Day, now might be the time to pull the trigger and get your hands on this smartphone.
Things that are NOT allowed: