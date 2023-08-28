Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Treat yourself to the Google Pixel 7 and save $100 on Amazon

Deals
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Treat yourself to the Google Pixel 7 and save $100 on Amazon
If you’re into Google Pixel smartphones but don’t really feel like spending the extra money on the Pixel 7 Pro, perhaps the vanilla version of this device might tickle your fancy. Good news if that’s the case because Amazon now offers the 128GB configuration of the phone at 17% off.

All the Google Pixel 7 paint jobs arrive at a discounted price right now. However, only the Obsidian variant is available at $100 off. Typically, this phone can set you back a hefty $599.99, so we like seeing it at a bargain price.

Get the Google Pixel 7 and save $100 on Amazon

Scoop up the Google Pixel 7 with 128GB of internal storage space in Obsidian and save $100! The smartphone comes with the Tensor G2 chipset, a nice 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display, and a dual camera setup on the back. Get it and save big now.
$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

As you might expect, that’s not the first time the smartphone has been available with a discount on Amazon. Still, we can’t help but note that the device rarely sees a more handsome markdown than this one. That’s why we believe now’s a great time to treat yourself to the Google Pixel smartphone without breaking the bank.

Incidentally, things can get even better if you have an old phone you can spare. That’s because Amazon allows trade-ins and gives you up to $401 on your new smartphone with an Amazon Gift Card credit with an eligible trade-in.

Why should you get one of the best Google Pixel phones in 2023? There are plenty of reasons. To begin with, the Google Pixel 7 showcases a great 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display. Even though the display doesn’t have the highest resolution or the best refresh rate, most people should still find everything crisp and clear.

With the Tensor G2 chipset under the hood and 8GB RAM, the smartphone should provide you with a smooth sailing experience all the way! Truth be told, you might be experiencing some heat during prolonged gaming sessions. But other than that, the Android phone should give you good value for money in terms of performance.

Google equipped its smartphone with a great dual camera on the back and an upgraded front shooter (compared to the Google Pixel 6 series.) The smartphone snaps some pretty good photos and videos for its price range. Furthermore, there’s an available camera app where you can play with plenty of cool features.

Battery-wise, this bad boy is slightly disappointing compared to its predecessor. However, on our video streaming battery test, the Google Pixel 7 surpassed the iPhone 14 and the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is quite impressive.

Overall, this smartphone is undoubtedly worth the money, all the more so now that it’s $100 off its regular price. If you’re looking for a treat just before Labor Day, now might be the time to pull the trigger and get your hands on this smartphone.

Popular stories

Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Amazon's sweet deal on the premium Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is still live
Amazon's sweet deal on the premium Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is still live
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are discounted outright for the first time
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are discounted outright for the first time
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Amazon is slashing an incredible 40 percent off Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22+ powerhouse
Amazon is slashing an incredible 40 percent off Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22+ powerhouse
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless