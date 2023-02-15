Google Pixel 7 + 12 months of T-Mobile service = Incredible new Mint Mobile deal





While Ryan Reynolds can definitely help draw attention to Mint's ultra-affordable plans and phones, it's usually the offers and discounts that get people to snub the nation's top three wireless service providers in favor of a significantly smaller name in the industry like this.

Google Pixel 7 5G, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Black Color Only, 4GB Data Plan Included for 12 Months, Number Port-In Required $390 off (50%) $389 $779 Buy at Mint Mobile





We're talking special offers like a $299, yes, $299 Google Pixel 7 with six months of free service. Obviously, nothing is ever as simple and as incredibly attractive as that, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that this killer new deal has quite a few strings attached to it.





First and foremost, you'll have to bring an existing phone number from a different carrier to Mint Mobile to reduce the Pixel 7's price from $599 to $299 in a single 128GB storage configuration and a single black color option.





As for the six free months of wireless service, those are actually included in an obligatory one-year setup you'll need to take care of in full right off the bat. That means you will pay a little more than three Benjamins for your new non-Pro 6.3-inch Pixel 7 if you decide to take advantage of this Mint promo by March 31.





and 5G access included). By "little", we do mean little, mind you, as a 4GB plan will set you back a grand total of 90 bucks for that entire year after the six-month discount. Together with Google 's stock Android-running phone, that's going to bring your bill up to $389 for 12 whole months of essentially T-Mobile service (4G LTE5G access included).





If you think you'll need more data, which you probably do, you can opt for 10GB, 15GB, or unlimited plans at $120, $150, and $180 respectively for the entire promotional year.





Your savings will obviously be absolutely massive regardless of your final choice, while the Pixel 7 may well be the all-around best phone you can currently buy for under $400 with one full year of wireless service included.




