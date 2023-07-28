Get your hands on the Google Pixel 7 with a sweet discount from Amazon UK

Snatch the Google Pixel 7 at a discount from Amazon UK

The Google Pixel 7 can now be yours with an incredible 24% discount. The device comes with 128GB of internal storage, 8GB RAM, and Google's Tensor G2 chipset. It packs a beautiful 6.3-inch OLED display with a peak brightness of 1000 nits. Get it today in Obsidian and save big!