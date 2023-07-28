Get your hands on the Google Pixel 7 with a sweet discount from Amazon UK
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Searching for a new phone that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg but also boasts some pretty good specs? Well, a Google Pixel 7 might be what you need. While the device can usually set you back as much as £599, it’s now on sale at Amazon UK, allowing you to grab it at a much better price!
With close to £150 shaved off its price tag, the Google smartphone becomes a very tempting option, especially for people on a tight budget. However, the offer only applies to the Pixel 7 in the color Obsidian, so we suggest you ditch your color preferences.
Even though it’s not the best phone money can buy in 2023, the Google smartphone is still a pretty good option for most people. You get a 6.3-inch device with a beautiful OLED display and 1080x2400 resolution. Still, Google seems to have decided not to improve the display’s refresh rate, so this phone comes with the same 60 to 90Hz refresh rate as its predecessor.
This smartphone features a dual camera configuration capable of recording video in 4K. You get a 50MP main wide snapper and an ultra-wide 12MP camera, complemented by a 10.8MP selfie camera. Although the camera configuration might not be a considerable leap forward, Google’s Pixel 7 still delivers pretty awesome and sharp photos, even during nighttime. Then again, you can expect the ultra-wide shooter to struggle when there’s little to no natural light around.
With a Tensor G2 chipset on deck, the device offers pretty decent performance, complemented by its 8GB RAM. In comparison, the Pixel 6 features the Tensor G1 chipset. It also runs on Android 13 out of the box and is expected to be the first to receive the upcoming Android 14.
This smartphone features a dual camera configuration capable of recording video in 4K. You get a 50MP main wide snapper and an ultra-wide 12MP camera, complemented by a 10.8MP selfie camera. Although the camera configuration might not be a considerable leap forward, Google’s Pixel 7 still delivers pretty awesome and sharp photos, even during nighttime. Then again, you can expect the ultra-wide shooter to struggle when there’s little to no natural light around.
As for its ability to keep up, the phone comes with a 4,355mAh battery. Although it might not last as long as the Galaxy S22 or the iPhone 14, the Pixel 7 should typically get you through the better part of a day with no need to plug it into the charger. Filling up the tank is quick, too. The phone gets from 0 to 50% in about 30 minutes.
