Amazon lowers the price of the Pixel 7 ahead of the Pixel 8's announcement making it a true temptation
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel 8's announcement may be only a few hours away, but the Pixel 7 is already enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon, making it the high-end Pixel phone to go for.
At the moment, the Pixel 7 in Lemongrass with 128GB of storage space is 19% off its price on Amazon. This means you will save $113 if you take advantage of this deal and go for this particular model. We must also mention that the other color options of the 128GB variant are currently off their price on Amazon as well, but at a lower 18% discount, translating into a savings of $110. However, only a few units are left from the other color options, so if you want a Pixel 7 in Obsidian or Snow instead, we suggest you act fast and grab one right now before it's too late.
The soon-to-be old Pixel 7 packs 8GB of RAM and comes equipped with Google's AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset, which delivers amazing performance and can deal with day-to-day stuff like streaming videos, browsing the web and socials without issues. You will also be able to run demanding games like Genshin Impact.
A Pixel smartphone won't be a true Pixel if it doesn't take beautiful photos. In this regard, the Pixel 7 sports a 50 MP main camera, which can also shoot videos in up to 4K at 60fps resolution. Also, the phone comes with Google's famous processing magic, which makes the videos and photos even more incredible. So, no matter if you want to take a selfie, an amazing landscape photo for Instagram, or just want to capture an awesome moment on video, the Pixel 7 has you covered.
Although it will soon be replaced by a new Pixel phone, the Pixel 7 is a pretty awesome smartphone, and it's now even more tempting thanks to Amazon's current discount. So if you want a top-tier Pixel for less, you should definitely grab the Pixel 7 now while it's currently off its price on Amazon.
Additionally, the Pixel 7 sports a 4,355mAh battery, which will last you the whole day without the need to charge. And speaking of charging, the phone can fill its tank to 50% in just 30 minutes with a 30W charger.
