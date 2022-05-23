Best Google Pixel 6a fast chargers

Anker 511 Charger (Nano Pro)

Google 30W USB-C Power Adapter Company default chargers from smartphone manufacturers tend to be somewhat overpriced, but we have decided to include one, nevertheless. The Google 30W USB-C Power Adapter is (literally) made for the Pixel 6a and if users wish to stick to Google, this charger should suit them perfectly. While the charger is nothing to rave about - it is made out of plastic and is not particularly exceptional in any regard - it is a solid option. It should be noted that despite the fact that Google does offer a 18W charger for previous-generation Pixels, users are still encouraged to pick the 30W option as only the latter supports PD 3.0. The charger comes in at a slightly steep 25 USD, but at least you get the Google logo.



Spigen ArcStation Pro 40W Wall Charger Another great option users should consider is the Spigen ArcStation Pro 40W Wall Charger. On paper, the adapter in fact supports the same simultaneous 20W charging of 2 devices as the Anker 521, but there is another point worth mentioning. If only one port is being used, the charging speed increases to 30W, making this adapter capable of effectively juicing up your laptop as well as your mobile devices. The device comes with a 2-year warranty and in two colors - white and black.

Ugreen Nexode 100W Charger Last, but most certainly not least, for those on the lookout for sheer power, the Ugreen Nexode 100W Charger is sure to meet even the most ambitious user demands. Not one, not two but a grand total of 3 USB-C ports, two of which support charging speeds of up to 100 W. Even the third USB-C port, which is capped at 22.5W, still exceeds the maximum which the Pixel 6a can support. Furthermore, the device comes with a dedicated USB-A port, which also boasts a maximum charging speed of 100W. Even if USB-A is on the brink of extinction, no one knows when it might come in handy to have a compatible charger. If you are looking for a charger that can charge your smartphone, tablet, laptop and a third device all at the same time - look no further.

Ugreen Nexode 100W Charger



You have finally gotten your hands on the Pixel 6a. Well, good luck charging your new flashy gadget. Its 2022 and nobody gets the pleasure of receiving a charging brick by default in the box. Hence, users now will have to navigate through the countless options on the market.For reference, the Pixel 6a supports wired charging speeds of up to 18W and is compatible with USB-C PD (power delivery) 3.0. If that sounds like a mouthful, no worries. Luckily, we at PhoneArena have you covered and have put together a rundown of all the best options.Coming from one of the best-in-class providers Anker, this charger is an all-around ideal option for the Pixel 6a. It can accommodate speeds of up to 20W (above the 18W maximum of the Pixel 6a) and comes with sophisticated safety options. The device boast excellent build quality, a number of colour options, a compact design and comes with a 18-month warranty. All in all, the Anker 511 (Nano Pro) brings all you could want from a charger to the table at a very reasonable price.If one port does not cut it for you, we understand - more is more. Hence this offer, once again from Anker - the Anker 521 (Nano Pro) is ideal for those looking to squeeze a little bit more from their charger. In many regards, the charger is virtually identical to the previous option - it features the same maximum charging speed, safety options and superb build quality. What it can do, however, is charge two devices via USB-C simultaneously. The only con is the fact that the charger is slightly bulky which can be a nuisance when travelling. The Anker 521 Charger comes with a 18-month warranty.