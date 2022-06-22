Latest Pixel 6a hands-on video reveals disappointing benchmark performance





Although the Pixel 6a was unveiled in May, it will be released towards the end of the next month. We already know that someone is selling the Pixel 6a in Malaysia, so it's no wonder that the two latest videos are from Malaysian content creators.













The video once again shows the Pixel 6-inspired Pixel 6a design with a few changes such as a less protruding camera bar and a different cutout for the lenses. We also get a closer look at the budget phone's 3D-thermoformed composite plastic back in the video which the YouTuber thinks is prone to scratches. Google's premium phones, on the other hand, use the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on the back. Google has also nixed the audio jack on the new phone.





9to5Google Asnotes, the phone appears to be running Android 12L with April security patch, and it's likely it will be updated to QPR3 soon after release. We also get to see the new in-display fingerprint sensor in the video and it seems quite snappy.

Pixel 6a doesn't appear to have the enhanced Magic Eraser feature right now





The Pixel 6a will apparently offer an enhanced version of the Magic Eraser object remover feature which should also let you change the color of objects to they blend more seamlessly. The hands-on video indicates that the new functionality is not live yet.





The YouTuber has also posted the device's AnTuTu benchmark score. It got 703,376, which puts it way below the current chart-topper ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 which managed 1,042,141 points. The Pixel 6 is 34th on the list with 725,210 points. A previous test had hinted at a similar performance to the Pixel 6.





Even though the Tensor chip might not be the fastest SoC around, it's plenty fast, and benchmarks don't necessarily accurately reflect the real-world performance anyway.



