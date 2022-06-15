Check out these high-quality images of the Pixel 6a, leaked on Twitter

*Images in this article, including header image, courtesy of Evan Blass @evleaks







Well, Google did officially unveil its next mid-ranger, the Pixel 6a , back on May 11, and we pretty much know what the phone will look like. Recently, an unboxing video of the mid-ranger also showed up online, and now, renown leaker Evan Blass, going by the handle @evleaks on Twitter, has published a wide variety of Pixel 6a photos.

Pixel 6a pictures showcase the phone in high-quality and lifestyle shots

However, fans of Google's photographic AI would probably be pleased with the Pixel 6a nonetheless. The phone's dual-camera setup will feature a 12.2MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide, and on the front, the Pixel 6's 8MP selfie shooter.





