Check out these high-quality images of the Pixel 6a, leaked on Twitter
*Images in this article, including header image, courtesy of Evan Blass @evleaks
Well, Google did officially unveil its next mid-ranger, the Pixel 6a, back on May 11, and we pretty much know what the phone will look like. Recently, an unboxing video of the mid-ranger also showed up online, and now, renown leaker Evan Blass, going by the handle @evleaks on Twitter, has published a wide variety of Pixel 6a photos.
Pixel 6a pictures showcase the phone in high-quality and lifestyle shots
Evan Blass had the courtesy to give not one or two pictures, but quite a lot of them, showcasing the Pixel 6a in a pretty detailed manner.
Additionally, the leaker also published four lifestyle images of the phone, where you can see it realistically with a model holding it.
Check them out:
There's nothing fresh in regards to design, as Google itself earlier unveiled the device; and on top of that, some early unboxing videos showed us more details on it. One interesting aspect is whether or not the black shade (officially, the Charcoal color variant) of the Pixel 6a is glossy. The unboxing video from Malaysian YouTuber Fazil Halim showed the exact shade, and it looked quite glossy.
In these photos, it is quite unclear whether it is glossy or not. Certainly, on some shots, the Pixel 6a does look more matte, but this could be due to the lighting conditions and the angle at which the photo was taken.
With all that being said, we are inclined to believe that it won't be a matte finish, at least not for the Charcoal color variant... sadly you will need to have a case on it if you don't want to spend every waking hour polishing those fingerprint smudges away.
Rocking the same Google Tensor chip as the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the Pixel 6a should be pretty good for everyday tasks. A small (or significant, depending on who you ask) drawback is that its 6.1-inch display supports only a 60Hz refresh rate (mid-rangers these days go up to 90Hz or even 120Hz).
However, fans of Google's photographic AI would probably be pleased with the Pixel 6a nonetheless. The phone's dual-camera setup will feature a 12.2MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide, and on the front, the Pixel 6's 8MP selfie shooter.
For all of this, the Pixel 6a will cost you $449, and it will be available for pre-order starting July 21, and officially in stores starting July 28.
Things that are NOT allowed: