Google's mid-range Pixel 6a veteran drops to a killer T-Mobile price (no trade-in, no new line)





Superseded by the Tensor G2-powered Pixel 7a not that long ago, this stock Android-running 6.1-incher is still one of the best budget phones around in terms of its value for money. Especially when you can get it for only $149 with (almost) no strings attached.

Google Pixel 6a 5G, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Google Tensor Processor, Android 13, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,410mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, T-Mobile Activation Required $200 off (57%) $149 $349 Buy at BestBuy





That's how much Best Buy is currently charging for the 2022-released mid-end handset in three different colorways and a single 128GB storage configuration sans trade-in, port-in, or even a new line of wireless service.





All you need to do is activate your deeply discounted Pixel 6a on T-Mobile upfront, and if you choose a one-time $149 payment instead of 24 monthly installments of $6.20 each, you'll be eligible to take the device wherever you want shortly after your purchase.





New T-Mobile customers and existing ones looking to open a new line or merely upgrade their current phone can all easily qualify for this killer deal, which slashes a very cool 200 bucks off a $349 list price that was already permanently reduced on the heels of the Pixel 7a's recent launch.





By no means a perfect device from either a software or hardware standpoint, the Pixel 6a does shine in the camera performance and battery life departments (by ultra-budget-friendly 2023 standards, at least) while also being guaranteed to receive regular updates (both small and big) all the way through July 2025.



