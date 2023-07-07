Google's mid-range Pixel 6a veteran drops to a killer T-Mobile price (no trade-in, no new line)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're a T-Mobile subscriber and a hardcore Google fan... with no intention of paying $800 and up for the search giant's flawed first foldable, you might want to consider picking up the Pixel 6a at Best Buy instead.
Superseded by the Tensor G2-powered Pixel 7a not that long ago, this stock Android-running 6.1-incher is still one of the best budget phones around in terms of its value for money. Especially when you can get it for only $149 with (almost) no strings attached.
That's how much Best Buy is currently charging for the 2022-released mid-end handset in three different colorways and a single 128GB storage configuration sans trade-in, port-in, or even a new line of wireless service.
All you need to do is activate your deeply discounted Pixel 6a on T-Mobile upfront, and if you choose a one-time $149 payment instead of 24 monthly installments of $6.20 each, you'll be eligible to take the device wherever you want shortly after your purchase.
New T-Mobile customers and existing ones looking to open a new line or merely upgrade their current phone can all easily qualify for this killer deal, which slashes a very cool 200 bucks off a $349 list price that was already permanently reduced on the heels of the Pixel 7a's recent launch.
By no means a perfect device from either a software or hardware standpoint, the Pixel 6a does shine in the camera performance and battery life departments (by ultra-budget-friendly 2023 standards, at least) while also being guaranteed to receive regular updates (both small and big) all the way through July 2025.
Even if some of those software updates are... not great, that support policy absolutely crushes the low-cost Android competition, making the Pixel 6a feel like a very smart investment in 2023... and 2024... and even 2025.
Things that are NOT allowed: