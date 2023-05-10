Pixel 6a gets a big, permanent price cut following Pixel 7a launch

Google today unveiled the Pixel 7a alongside Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. In a break from its usual practice, the company will be keeping last year's Pixel 6a





The Pixel 6a was one of last year's best budget phones and launched for $449. It packs the same Tensor chip, ultrawide snapper and front-facing camera as the Pixel 6. It has now been superseded by the Pixel 7a, which is $50 more expensive.





It's a notable upgrade over its predecessor . In addition to having the same G2 chip as the flagship Pixel 7, it also has a higher refresh rate than the Pixel 6a, higher resolution rear cameras than the Pixel 7 , more RAM than the Pixel 6a, and it is the cheapest Pixel phone to offer Face Unlock and wireless charging.





Google probably thought that all these changes warranted a price increase but a $50 bump is not insignificant for a phone that's supposed to be affordable. Thankfully for those disappointed by the price increase, not only is the Pixel 6a sticking around, its price has permanently been reduced to $349. That's a price cut of $100.





The price drop is in effect immediately. Google and Amazon are already selling the phone for $349, making it $150 more affordable than the Pixel 7a. Best Buy, meanwhile has discounted the phone to $299.





Google's a series phones are very popular amongst buyers and now that the company is selling budget handsets at two price points, it can hope to increase its market share.



