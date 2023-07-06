This is T-Mobile's highly anticipated Google Pixel Fold launch deal (with no trade-in)





If you refuse to pay $1,799.99 for a new phone, regardless of how fancy and futuristic it looks and how hard it must have been for the search giant to make the "most durable hinge on a foldable" to date, T-Mo will hook you up with a whopping $1,000 in monthly bill credits sans requiring as much effort from you as you might think.

Google Pixel Fold 5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Shooter, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color, New Line of Go5G Plus Service or Eligible Device Trade-in Required $1000 off (56%) $799 99 $1799 99 Pre-order at T-Mobile Google Pixel Fold 5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Shooter, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color, Monthly Installment Plan and Unlimited Wireless Service Required $27 off (52%) $25 /mo $52 23 Pre-order at AT&T





Technically, Pixel Fold pre-orders don't seem to be open through Magenta at the time of this writing, but when they will be (which should happen soon enough), you'll get the choice to lower the aforementioned obscene list price to a far more affordable $799.99 with either an "eligible" device trade-in or a new line of service.





If you opt for the latter, simpler path to a mind-blowing discount, you'll of course need to go with an expensive Go5GPlus plan, which may prove a little inconvenient for some bargain hunters... but certainly not as inconvenient as giving up a working iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S22, or Z Flip 3 in mint condition.





Unsurprisingly, T-Mobile 's introductory Pixel Fold deal greatly resembles what AT&T has been offering for a couple of weeks already, which is a slightly smaller $980 discount (from a higher $1,879.99 regular price) in the form of bill credits with no obligatory trade-in. In contrast, Verizon is conditioning its even heftier $1,100 markdown on both a device trade-in and carrier switch, which only goes to further highlight the incredible appeal and convenience of this latest Pixel Fold promotion from the nation's second-largest wireless service provider.





Of course, the problem remains that Google 's first-gen Pixel Fold is behaving, well, very much like a first-gen product, caving under (minimal) pressure in rigorous durability tests and disappointing many reviewers and "regular" early adopters with its... not-great build quality.





If you're willing to ignore all those red flags for bragging rights, you might as well keep your spending to a minimum at T-Mobile... and pray you'll be able to actually use the foldable for the entire two-year period during which you'll get monthly bill credits amounting to a grand total of $1,000.