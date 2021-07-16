Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View
Google Display

Latest Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL leak hints at display resolutions, selfie flash, and more

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
1
Latest Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL leak hints at display resolutions, selfie flash, and more
The Pixel 6 series has given birth to an avalanche of leaks and speculations. Thanks to some code mining of the third Android 12 beta version, we found out that the Pixel 6 XL will offer 5x optical zoom.

Now, some more details about the devices’ screens and selfie cameras have come to light. This time, the information was taken directly from the Google Camera app.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro/XL display resolutions


Judging by the positioning of the front-facing camera, 9to5Google has managed to figure out the resolutions of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro/XL screens. With some math, the former is speculated to have a 1080p display and the latter a 1440p one.

The code that reveals the details mentioned above also shows us that the hole punch cutout for the Pixel 6 will be 55 pixels in diameter compared to the 65 pixels of its predecessor. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 Pro/XL will have a larger cutout for its selfie camera, measuring 70 pixels.

Pixel’s selfie camera improvements


A special “p21_front_setup” feature in the code further reveals that the Pixel 6 XL’s front-facing camera will be capable of 4K video recording, which is why it has a bigger punch hole.

What’s more unusual is that there are even signs that a dedicated selfie flash LED could be included. There aren’t many current examples of mobile devices with this feature. However, video calls and conferences are booming at the moment, so adding more light sounds like a logical step.

Improved optical zoom in video recording


Google’s Pixel 6 Series will also supposedly offer a 7x digital zoom when recording 60fps video. Quite the jump from the previous model, which was capable of 3x zoom at 60fps and 5x at 30fps.

It would seem that all of these significant improvements on the Pixel’s camera system and software are so good that another old feature won’t be available anymore. The Super Res Zoom function of the predecessor is notably disabled in the code, as it is now obsolete, thanks to the more advanced hardware.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6 View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera)
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Pixel 6 XL
Google Pixel 6 XL View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Flaregate: Will iPhone 13 fix the biggest iPhone 12 camera problem?
by Martin Filipov,  0
Flaregate: Will iPhone 13 fix the biggest iPhone 12 camera problem?
Apple's fourth-gen iPad Air is on sale at up to a record $110 discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's fourth-gen iPad Air is on sale at up to a record $110 discount
-$110
Even Verizon's humble Samsung Galaxy A12 is getting Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Even Verizon's humble Samsung Galaxy A12 is getting Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top
Samsung's new Galaxy Chromebook Go is now available to purchase in the US at an affordable price
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Samsung's new Galaxy Chromebook Go is now available to purchase in the US at an affordable price
Apple's AirPods Pro are once again on sale at a crazy low price for a limited time
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's AirPods Pro are once again on sale at a crazy low price for a limited time
-$90
OnePlus shows off Nord 2 5G in official image ahead of next week's event
by Joshua Swingle,  0
OnePlus shows off Nord 2 5G in official image ahead of next week's event
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless