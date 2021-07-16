Latest Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL leak hints at display resolutions, selfie flash, and more

Latest Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL leak hints at display resolutions, selfie flash, and more1
Now, some more details about the devices’ screens and selfie cameras have come to light. This time, the information was taken directly from the Google Camera app.
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro/XL display resolutions
Judging by the positioning of the front-facing camera, 9to5Google has managed to figure out the resolutions of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro/XL screens. With some math, the former is speculated to have a 1080p display and the latter a 1440p one.
Pixel’s selfie camera improvements
A special “p21_front_setup” feature in the code further reveals that the Pixel 6 XL’s front-facing camera will be capable of 4K video recording, which is why it has a bigger punch hole.
Improved optical zoom in video recording
Google’s Pixel 6 Series will also supposedly offer a 7x digital zoom when recording 60fps video. Quite the jump from the previous model, which was capable of 3x zoom at 60fps and 5x at 30fps.
It would seem that all of these significant improvements on the Pixel’s camera system and software are so good that another old feature won’t be available anymore. The Super Res Zoom function of the predecessor is notably disabled in the code, as it is now obsolete, thanks to the more advanced hardware.
