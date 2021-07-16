Latest Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL leak hints at display resolutions, selfie flash, and more

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro/XL display resolutions

Pixel’s selfie camera improvements

A special “p21_front_setup” feature in the code further reveals that the Pixel 6 XL’s front-facing camera will be capable of 4K video recording, which is why it has a bigger punch hole.



What’s more unusual is that there are even signs that a dedicated selfie flash LED could be included. There aren’t many current examples of mobile devices with this feature. However, video calls and conferences are booming at the moment, so adding more light sounds like a logical step.

Improved optical zoom in video recording

Google’s Pixel 6 Series will also supposedly offer a 7x digital zoom when recording 60fps video. Quite the jump from the previous model, which was capable of 3x zoom at 60fps and 5x at 30fps.



It would seem that all of these significant improvements on the Pixel’s camera system and software are so good that another old feature won’t be available anymore. The Super Res Zoom function of the predecessor is notably disabled in the code, as it is now obsolete, thanks to the more advanced hardware.

