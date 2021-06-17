$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Fresh set of Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cases size up the 4 XL, hint at a zoom camera return

Daniel Petrov
By Daniel Petrov
Jun 17, 2021, 5:12 AM
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cases size up the 4 XL, hinting at a zoom camera return
The rumored Google Pixel and 6 Pro will apparently be the biggest design and specs overhaul in its homebrew family of phones since their inception, and leaked renders of their exterior, as well as specs tips have confirmed that much.

Now, we get to see a new set of purported cases for the Google Pixel and 6 Pro creeping up on Weibo, sized up to a Pixel 4 XL one, reiterating the unique camera set placement, and the general dimensions of Google's upcoming Pixel 6 phones, if this leak holds water in the end.

The vertical camera strip sits across the top half of the rear, while on the vast majority of today's phones the multi-camera kit is nested into an island situated at the top left corner. The Pixel 6 Pro evidently has an extra hole in the case for its additional lens that could very well introduce a telephoto camera back into the Pixel lineup.


While the rumored 6.4" display of the Pixel 6 is very similar to the Pixel 4 XL's 6.3" diagonal, as witnessed by the close dimensions of their cases above, the Pixel 6 Pro with its big alleged 6.7-incher is another beer, and sticks out of the pack like the biggest Pixel ever it will be, if rumors pan out. In fact, the rumored Pixel 6 and 6 Pro dimensions confirm when rather large Pro model:

  • Pixel 6: 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm, 11.8mm with bump
  • Pixel 6 Pro: 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm, 11.5mm with bump

As for that extra Pixel 6 Pro camera, speculation has it that it will add an 8-megapixel telephoto set to the wide and ultrawide cameras that would supposedly utilize a brand new (for Google) 50MP sensor. We saw what these fresh 50MP units from Sony and Samsung can do already in a few recently released phones, and the results in terms of dynamic range and focusing are excellent.

The twist is that when Google takes on a camera challenge, it usually comes out a winner due to its unsurpassed computational photography algorithms, even with 12MP sensors, so we can imagine what it will be able to achieve if it is finally using modern ones in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. 

When we add the rumored homebrew Whitechapel chipset that will undoubtedly be heavy on the image processing front, colors us excited for the upcoming Pixel 6 phones from Google.

Pixel 6 Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Camera (Triple camera)
  • OS Android

