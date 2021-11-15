Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
Samsung Apple Editorials Google Music Audio

Pixel 6 Pro beats iPhone 13 Pro and crushes Galaxy S21 Ultra in this underrated area

Rado Minkov
By
3
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Pixel 6 Pro beats iPhone 13 Pro and crushes Galaxy S21 Ultra in this underrated area
If there's one area that's criminally underrated by reviewers and smartphone buyers, but greatly impacts the experience of gaming, watching movies and listening to music on your phone – it's speaker quality.

How good the stereo effect is, how punchy the bass is, how clear and loud the sound coming from your smartphone is – it all matters.

We have a list of the phones with best speakers you may be interested in checking out, and with a new arrival in the face of the Google Pixel 6 Pro now in our hands, it was time to measure its speaker quality against the top dog 2021 flagships, particularly Apple's iPhone 13 and Samsung's Galaxy S21.

And the result – the Pixel 6 Pro produces notably better sound than the iPhone 13 Pro, and absolutely destroys Samsung's latest S21 flagships, even the Galaxy S21 Ultra. But hey, let's get into the deets...

The Pixel 6 Pro speakers produce rich, wide and punchy sound




The Pixel 6 Pro has by far the most exciting-sounding speakers on a (semi-) mainstream 2021 flagship smartphone.

We deservedly praised this phone in our Pixel 6 Pro review for its fresh design, fantastic 120Hz OLED display, solid battery life, performance and of course, its sound quality.

But now that we've compared its speakers against other popular flagships, it's become obvious just how much more effort Google puts into sound quality over competitors like Samsung.

The Pixel 6 Pro's stereo speakers consist of a down-firing main speaker and the earpiece, producing very wide, spacious stereo sound with punchy bass. The speakers are also satisfyingly loud and clear. Watching movies and YouTube videos, playing games or listening to songs on this smartphone is an absolute joy.

And while other smartphone market hogs like Apple with its iPhone 13 series arguably aren't matching or beating the Pixel 6 Pro's speaker performance, to be fair, the iPhone 13 Pro is pretty close...

The iPhone 13 Pro speakers sound more narrow, slightly more tinny, but still very good




Although the iPhone 13 series still features some of the best speakers on a mainstream phone, compared to the Pixel 6 Pro the iPhone 13 Pro produces less exciting and spacious sound, perhaps a bit less punchy too.

Don't get me wrong, there's still a good amount of punch here, but the stereo effect just isn't as big as on the Pixel 6 Pro, and it appears that the mids are slightly less present on the iPhone 13 Pro, meaning the sound feels a bit more tinny and less "exciting".

But that's just when we compare the iPhone 13 Pro directly against the Pixel 6 Pro. Generally, the iPhone 13 Pro speakers don't disappoint when compared to most other smartphones.

It's also worth noting that this is a subjective thing and some people might actually prefer how the iPhone 13 Pro sounds instead. Sound from the iPhone 13 Pro may not exactly have the "exciting" quality of the Pixel 6 Pro, but it is very focused and clear.

Kudos to Apple for not glossing over the speaker quality, because some other manufacturers do, and things could be worse. Way worse...

The Galaxy S21 Ultra speakers are disappointing




Even if we skip the Galaxy S21 Plus and jump right to the biggest, most expensive Samsung Galaxy S21 flagship, it still disappoints in the speaker department, and falls behind the cheaper competition from Apple and Google that we just covered.

The sound coming from the Galaxy S21 Ultra's speakers is tinny, quieter, without any punch, hint of bass or "excitement".

Why would Samsung choose to sacrifice the speaker quality on an otherwise excellent Android flagship, with great cameras, S Pen support and other bells and whistles, is anyone's guess.

Until you hear the Galaxy S21 series against a phone with actually good speakers, like its competition – the iPhone 13 series and the Pixel 6 Pro, you may not realize just how much you're missing out on. But you are.

So if you watch movies and videos on your phone, or game on it, don't settle for lackluster sound and go with Apple or Google's flagships.

But we'll end on a positive note by staying hopeful that the upcoming Galaxy S22 will deliver a better audio experience than its predecessor. May it blast the competition! And I don't mean by exploding.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
$800off $140 Special AT&T 78%off $200 Special Verizon 78%off $200 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Review
9.3
80%off $200 Special Target 10%off $900 Special BestBuy 80%off $200 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specs
Review
9.1
User reviews
8.7
67%off $400 Special AT&T 17%off $1000 Special Samsung 83%off $200 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

Latest News

Check out the full and 'likely final' OnePlus 10 Pro design in these glorious new renders
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Check out the full and 'likely final' OnePlus 10 Pro design in these glorious new renders
ZTE Axon 30 and Axon 30 Ultra starting Black Friday early! Flagship phones, unbelievable prices
by ZTE,  0
ZTE Axon 30 and Axon 30 Ultra starting Black Friday early! Flagship phones, unbelievable prices
World's first iPhone with USB-C sells for $86K
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
World's first iPhone with USB-C sells for $86K
OnePlus 10 targeting early 2022 release to take on the Galaxy S22
by Anam Hamid,  6
OnePlus 10 targeting early 2022 release to take on the Galaxy S22
Samsung to use both Exynos and Qualcomm for its Galaxy S22 lineup
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung to use both Exynos and Qualcomm for its Galaxy S22 lineup
Samsung's stable Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update is here for the Galaxy S21 5G series
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's stable Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update is here for the Galaxy S21 5G series
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless