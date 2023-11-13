Amazon's generous deal reduces the Google Pixel 6 to an impulse-buy ahead of Black Friday
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you’re a Google Pixel fan with a limited budget, you probably won’t splurge on the latest Pixel 8 Pro or even the non-Pro model. What if the Pixel 7 series is just as pricey for you? Fret not, for the Pixel 6, albeit slightly older, is a solid alternative on Amazon. This Android phone is suitable for Google fans on a limited budget, especially now that Amazon has blessed it with a humongous 43% price reduction.
Despite its somewhat advanced age, the Google smartphone packs a punch. As we’ve noted in our review, it puts enough to the table to make it a worthwhile purchase in 2023. Still, we can’t argue it seems even more tempting at 43% off its price tag.
Under the hood, Google integrated its Tensor chipset, ensuring performance feels buttery-smooth. The phone feels more than adequate for the phone’s range. You can expect most things to run without annoying stutters.
Of course, we can’t go without paying due attention to the Pixel 6’s camera setup. On the rear, you get a 50MP wide camera, complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. It comes as no surprise that the overall photo quality is incredible.
Photos are sharp and vivid, with no unnecessary blurriness. Also, while the selfie snapper may not be ideal for some people, it’s pretty decent for the phone’s price range. The phone’s battery life is no disappointment, either.
In addition, we realize that one of the main concerns shoppers have when buying older devices is whether or not they offer enough OS and security updates to make a worthwhile purchase. With the Pixel 6, you get guaranteed OS updates until October 2024. As for security updates, Google promises another three years of those.
In other words, you can get this capable device with 128GB of storage space in the sleek Stormy Black color for $259 less than usual. The Google Pixel 6 should give you a bang for your buck at that price, so don’t miss out. If you’re looking for a 2023-released phone on the cheap, we recommend browsing through the other exciting Black Friday phone deals we’ve come across so far.
Despite its somewhat advanced age, the Google smartphone packs a punch. As we’ve noted in our review, it puts enough to the table to make it a worthwhile purchase in 2023. Still, we can’t argue it seems even more tempting at 43% off its price tag.
Firstly, the device boasts a decent 6.4-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. What’s cool about the display is that you can adjust the color calibration between three options, something not every $350 smartphone has.
Under the hood, Google integrated its Tensor chipset, ensuring performance feels buttery-smooth. The phone feels more than adequate for the phone’s range. You can expect most things to run without annoying stutters.
Of course, we can’t go without paying due attention to the Pixel 6’s camera setup. On the rear, you get a 50MP wide camera, complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. It comes as no surprise that the overall photo quality is incredible.
Photos are sharp and vivid, with no unnecessary blurriness. Also, while the selfie snapper may not be ideal for some people, it’s pretty decent for the phone’s price range. The phone’s battery life is no disappointment, either.
In addition, we realize that one of the main concerns shoppers have when buying older devices is whether or not they offer enough OS and security updates to make a worthwhile purchase. With the Pixel 6, you get guaranteed OS updates until October 2024. As for security updates, Google promises another three years of those.
Things that are NOT allowed: