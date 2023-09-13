The Google Pixel 6 can be yours at an irresistible price; get it at Amazon

Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

Before long, we’ll see the release of Google’s latest smartphones. But what if you don’t feel like waiting for the Google Pixel 8 or coughing up the extra money for the Pixel 7 Pro? Amazon has got you covered! It offers the old but gold Pixel 6 at a fantastic price right now!

Back in 2021, when this phone first saw the light of dawn, it was priced at $599 for the base model with 128GB of internal storage. You’d be pleased to know that Amazon’s current offer reduces that price tag by as much as 40%. Let us do the math for you: that’s a massive discount of $239.

The Google Pixel 6 can be yours at a lower price right now

Currently, Amazon sells the Google Pixel 6 with a fantastic 40% discount. This smartphone has a great camera, a 6.4-inch OLED display, a Google Tensor chipset on deck, and a long battery life. Get it now and save big.
$239 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

There’s just one thing you’d have to be okay with in case you want to take advantage of that tempting deal. That is, to buy the phone in the Stormy Black color variant. The other paint jobs currently don’t share the same discount.

Albeit a couple of years old, the Pixel 6 still has some value (especially at 40% off its price tag.) To begin with, it features a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. What’s really cool about this medium-sized display, as we’ve called it in our review, is that it features three different color calibration options. Those allow you to pick whichever configuration feels most natural to your eyes.

Google didn’t leave things to chance when designing the camera. In fact, this vanilla model has the same main camera sensor as the Pixel 6 Pro. So, as you might expect, the photo quality is quite good. You can expect to shoot sharp photos and videos with pretty accurate colors with this bad boy.

This bad boy’s performance and battery life are equally impressive. The Google Tensor chipset ensures a buttery-smooth performance, while the 4,614mAh battery will keep the lights of your smartphone on for quite a while. It undoubtedly isn’t a contestant in the phones with the best battery life race, but it’s still good enough to meet most people’s needs.

