Amazon makes the Pixel 6 dirt cheap and the best Pixel on a budget ahead of Pixel 8's announcement
We are only a few days away from Google unveiling its latest and greatest Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. However, those in the market for a new Pixel phone on a budget may want to shift their eyes to another Pixel handset, the Pixel 6.
"Are you joking, PhoneArena?" you may ask. After all, the Pixel 6 is quite old now, and given the fact that Google will announce a new phone lineup soon, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will surely fall in price. Well, yeah, sure. We agree.
Despite its age, the Pixel 6 is still a pretty capable device. Equipped with Google's first-gen AI-powered Tensor chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, the phone can deal with day-to-day tasks like browsing your socials and streaming videos without issues. It will probably run demanding games as well, but they won't be at their highest graphical settings. Nevertheless, the level of performance you get with the Pixel 6 is significantly better than that of another phone in its current price range.
Also, the Pixel 6 may be an older model, but the photos it takes are as amazing as they were when it was just released. The phone sports a 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie snapper and comes with Google's software magic, which enhances the pictures, making them even more incredible-looking.
As you can see, the Pixel 6 is not a bad phone, and it's actually a real steal with Amazon's current discounts on the 128GB and 256GB models. So, go and grab a brand new Pixel 6 for less while the offer lasts.
However, the 128GB Pixel 6 in Stormy Black is currently 42% off on Amazon and can be yours with a whopping $249 discount. The 256GB Stormy Black-colored Pixel 6 is also on sale and can now be yours for $279 less. In other words, you are getting a brand-new top-tier phone for the price of a budget one if you capitalize on this deal and grab a Pixel 6 from Amazon right now. Good luck finding a Pixel 7 at this price!
