Amazon makes the Pixel 6 dirt cheap and the best Pixel on a budget, ahead of Pixel 8's announcement

Pixel 6

Pixel 6

Pixel 6

Pixel 6

Pixel 7

Google Pixel 6 256GB: Save $279! Get the Stormy Black-colored 256GB version of the Google Pixel 6 from Amazon and save $279. The phone is fully unlocked, takes beautiful photos, and is powered by Google's first-gen Tensor chipset, giving it good performance. $279 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 6 128GB: Save $249! Get the Stormy Black-colored 128GB version of the Google Pixel 6 from Amazon and save $249. The phone is fully unlocked, takes beautiful photos, and is powered by Google's first-gen Tensor chipset, giving it good performance. $249 off (42%) Buy at Amazon

Pixel 6

Pixel 6

Pixel 6

Pixel 6

Pixel 6

Despite its age, theis still a pretty capable device. Equipped with Google's first-gen AI-powered Tensor chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, the phone can deal with day-to-day tasks like browsing your socials and streaming videos without issues. It will probably run demanding games as well, but they won't be at their highest graphical settings. Nevertheless, the level of performance you get with theis significantly better than that of another phone in its current price range.Also, themay be an older model, but the photos it takes are as amazing as they were when it was just released. The phone sports a 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie snapper and comes with Google's software magic, which enhances the pictures, making them even more incredible-looking.As you can see, theis not a bad phone, and it's actually a real steal with Amazon's current discounts on the 128GB and 256GB models. So, go and grab a brand newfor less while the offer lasts.