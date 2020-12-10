iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

The unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G scores its highest discount yet

by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 10, 2020, 10:13 AM
If you're an Android purist with a lower than $700 budget for your next smartphone purchase and don't want to settle for the 4G LTE-only Pixel 4a mid-ranger, now might be the perfect time to order the 5G-enabled version of the latter Google-made handset.

Not only can you expect to receive the Pixel 4a 5G before Christmas from Amazon if you do so, but you're also looking at slashing around 40 bucks off the $499 list price in a single black hue right now. That may not sound like an earth-shattering discount (because it's not), but the stock Android-running phone felt pretty reasonably priced straight off the bat, so every extra penny saved should be more than welcome for the undecideds.

Granted, much bigger discounts have been available on and around Black Friday at Google itself and various major US carriers, but this time, there are absolutely no strings attached. You're obviously free to take the Pixel 4a 5G to any wireless service provider stateside, including T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon, although you should keep in mind the unlocked model doesn't come with mmWave-based Ultra Wideband support for the nation's fastest (and spottiest) 5G network.

Compared to the "standard" Pixel 4a, which by the way, is still available at its normal price at the time of this writing, the 5G-capable variant features a significantly larger 6.2-inch display, as well as a second rear-facing camera, snappier Snapdragon 765 processor, and heftier 3,885mAh battery.

The rest of the specifications are identical, from the primary 12MP shooter to the 8MP selfie cam, 6GB RAM count, 128 gigs of internal storage space, rear-mounted fingerprint reader, and plastic construction with no water resistance rating.

That means the Pixel 5 5G, whose regular price is also unchanged, is arguably more elegant, rocking a premium all-metal build protected against water immersion, not to mention smoother, thanks to a 90Hz screen measuring just 6 inches in diagonal. Incredibly enough, the battery is larger, at 4,080mAh, and equipped with wireless charging functionality, while the memory is upgraded to a generous 8 gigs.

Still, the Google Pixel 4a 5G feels pretty attractive at a lower than ever price (with no strings attached), and something tells us you won't be able to score a higher discount than 8 percent by the end of the year, so you might want to hurry and pull the trigger before this deal inevitably goes away.

