The unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G scores its highest discount yet

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Not only can you expect to receive the Pixel 4a 5G before Christmas from Amazon if you do so, but you're also looking at slashing around 40 bucks off the $499 list price in a single black hue right now. That may not sound like an earth-shattering discount (because it's not), but the stock Android-running phone felt pretty reasonably priced straight off the bat, so every extra penny saved should be more than welcome for the undecideds.





Compared to the "standard" Pixel 4a, which by the way, is still available at its normal price at the time of this writing, the 5G-capable variant features a significantly larger 6.2 -inch display, as well as a second rear-facing camera, snappier Snapdragon 765 processor, and heftier 3,885mAh battery.



The rest of the specifications are identical, from the primary 12MP shooter to the 8MP selfie cam, 6GB RAM count, 128 gigs of internal storage space, rear-mounted fingerprint reader, and plastic construction with no water resistance rating.



That means the That means the Pixel 5 5G , whose regular price is also unchanged, is arguably more elegant, rocking a premium all-metal build protected against water immersion, not to mention smoother, thanks to a 90Hz screen measuring just 6 inches in diagonal. Incredibly enough, the battery is larger, at 4,080mAh, and equipped with wireless charging functionality, while the memory is upgraded to a generous 8 gigs.





Still, the Google Pixel 4a 5G feels pretty attractive at a lower than ever price (with no strings attached), and something tells us you won't be able to score a higher discount than 8 percent by the end of the year, so you might want to hurry and pull the trigger before this deal inevitably goes away.



