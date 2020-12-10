The unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G scores its highest discount yet
Granted, much bigger discounts have been available on and around Black Friday at Google itself and various major US carriers, but this time, there are absolutely no strings attached. You're obviously free to take the Pixel 4a 5G to any wireless service provider stateside, including T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon, although you should keep in mind the unlocked model doesn't come with mmWave-based Ultra Wideband support for the nation's fastest (and spottiest) 5G network.
The rest of the specifications are identical, from the primary 12MP shooter to the 8MP selfie cam, 6GB RAM count, 128 gigs of internal storage space, rear-mounted fingerprint reader, and plastic construction with no water resistance rating.
That means the Pixel 5 5G, whose regular price is also unchanged, is arguably more elegant, rocking a premium all-metal build protected against water immersion, not to mention smoother, thanks to a 90Hz screen measuring just 6 inches in diagonal. Incredibly enough, the battery is larger, at 4,080mAh, and equipped with wireless charging functionality, while the memory is upgraded to a generous 8 gigs.
Still, the Google Pixel 4a 5G feels pretty attractive at a lower than ever price (with no strings attached), and something tells us you won't be able to score a higher discount than 8 percent by the end of the year, so you might want to hurry and pull the trigger before this deal inevitably goes away.