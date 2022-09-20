Killer new Amazon deal turns Google's ancient Pixel 4 XL powerhouse into a modern bargain





Google Pixel 4 XL Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Just Black, New $698 off (70%) Buy at Amazon





Originally available for an arguably excessive $899 and up, the 6.3-inch "pure Google" handset can now be yours at a whopping 70 percent less than its $999 list price in a 128GB storage configuration.





This completely unprecedented Amazon deal makes the unlocked Pixel 4 XL a solid $100 cheaper than the Pixel 6a at the time of this writing, and yes, the e-commerce giant is somehow able to sell the Android 13 -running oldie in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.





That means you'll receive a full 1-year manufacturer warranty with the ultra-affordable Google Pixel 4 XL in a "Just Black" color, unlike many of those refurbished units currently sold by various eBay merchants for anywhere between $200 and $250 apiece.





At its new crazy low price, the outdated Snapdragon 855 powerhouse essentially gains new life, shining with a larger, higher-res, and smoother 90Hz P-OLED display than the Pixel 6a, a decidedly premium metal-and-glass build, top-notch IP68 water and dust resistance, a decent 6 gigs of RAM paired with the aforementioned 128 gigs of internal storage space, two excellent rear-facing cameras (by today's budget-friendly standards, at least), and even facial recognition technology.





Of course, a fingerprint sensor would also be nice, as would a slightly larger battery, not to mention (any sort of) guaranteed software support beyond next month. But the Pixel 4 XL is still undoubtedly good enough (especially for Android purists) to take on most of the best mid-range phones available today and come out as a solid affordable option.