 Killer new Amazon deal turns Google's ancient Pixel 4 XL powerhouse into a modern bargain - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Killer new Amazon deal turns Google's ancient Pixel 4 XL powerhouse into a modern bargain

Deals
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Killer new Amazon deal turns Google's ancient Pixel 4 XL powerhouse into a modern bargain
While stock Android-loving power users might find themselves in a bit of a pickle right now as they try to decide whether to go for a Pixel 6 Pro (at a substantial discount) or wait for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, hardcore Google fans on tight budgets aren't faced with much of a conundrum.

The hot new Pixel 6a mid-ranger is undeniably your best (and only) option... unless you're willing to consider the 2019-released Pixel 4 XL high-ender as well.

Google Pixel 4 XL

Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Just Black, New
$698 off (70%)
Buy at Amazon
 

Originally available for an arguably excessive $899 and up, the 6.3-inch "pure Google" handset can now be yours at a whopping 70 percent less than its $999 list price in a 128GB storage configuration.

This completely unprecedented Amazon deal makes the unlocked Pixel 4 XL a solid $100 cheaper than the Pixel 6a at the time of this writing, and yes, the e-commerce giant is somehow able to sell the Android 13-running oldie in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.

That means you'll receive a full 1-year manufacturer warranty with the ultra-affordable Google Pixel 4 XL in a "Just Black" color, unlike many of those refurbished units currently sold by various eBay merchants for anywhere between $200 and $250 apiece.

At its new crazy low price, the outdated Snapdragon 855 powerhouse essentially gains new life, shining with a larger, higher-res, and smoother 90Hz P-OLED display than the Pixel 6a, a decidedly premium metal-and-glass build, top-notch IP68 water and dust resistance, a decent 6 gigs of RAM paired with the aforementioned 128 gigs of internal storage space, two excellent rear-facing cameras (by today's budget-friendly standards, at least), and even facial recognition technology.

Of course, a fingerprint sensor would also be nice, as would a slightly larger battery, not to mention (any sort of) guaranteed software support beyond next month. But the Pixel 4 XL is still undoubtedly good enough (especially for Android purists) to take on most of the best mid-range phones available today and come out as a solid affordable option.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Are the AirPods Pro 2 waterproof?
Are the AirPods Pro 2 waterproof?
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro Camera Comparison
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro Camera Comparison
The M1 iPad Pro can run a desktop OS - Apple just won't let it
The M1 iPad Pro can run a desktop OS - Apple just won't let it
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Why minor iPhone 14 updates should make iPhone 13 and SE 3 owners happy
Why minor iPhone 14 updates should make iPhone 13 and SE 3 owners happy

Popular stories

Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
Best Buy slashes all Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE prices for a limited time
Best Buy slashes all Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE prices for a limited time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless