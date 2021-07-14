Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View
Android Deals Google

Google's Pixel 3 is way too cheap for bargain hunters to care about its age right now

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's Pixel 3 is way too cheap for bargain hunters to care about its age right now
If you're looking for the best Android 12-ready smartphone money can buy right now, Google's 2018-released Pixel 3 is... obviously not it. But at a measly $89.99, the 5.5-incher may very well be the cheapest handset on sale in "full working condition" (for a limited time only) that's guaranteed to receive the next big OS version in the near future.

After making its commercial debut running Android 9.0 Pie more than two and a half years ago, the "pure Google" device naturally scored both Android 10 and 11 updates at the same time as its Pixel-branded brother and cousins, beating every other phone on the market to the punch.

The same will be true for the aforementioned Android 12 promotion this fall, and while the Pixel 3 is not guaranteed to receive any additional software updates (security patches included) after October 2021, that alone should make you at least consider a purchase at 90 bucks.

Google Pixel 3

Fully Unlocked, Refurbished, Scratch & Dent, 90-Day Warranty

$89 99
Buy at Woot
 

As you can imagine, Woot will not hook you up with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units at that ridiculously low price, nonetheless vouching for the flawless functionality and minimum 85 percent battery capacity of these "scratch and dent" refurbs backed by a standard 90-day seller warranty.

Available in black, white, and (not) pink colors with full support for all major (and minor) US carriers, the Google Pixel 3 comes packing an outdated Snapdragon 845 SoC, as well as an unimpressive 4 gigs of RAM and an outright modest 2,915mAh battery.

But the stellar software support, stock Android experience, ageless 12MP camera, and yes, even the P-OLED display surrounded by massive bezels make this thing a potentially great backup device for folks who can't afford to pay two or three extra Benjamins for one of 2021's best sub-$400 phones.

Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL Review
Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL Review
Oct 16, 2018, 8:14 AM, by Corey Gaskin
iPhone 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Google Pixel 3: CAMERA Comparison
featured
featured
iPhone 11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Google Pixel 3: CAMERA Comparison
Sep 20, 2019, 1:15 PM, by Victor Hristov
iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Google Pixel 3: NIGHT Mode Camera Comparison
featured
featured
iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Google Pixel 3: NIGHT Mode Camera Comparison
Sep 20, 2019, 5:55 PM, by Victor Hristov
Selfie battle: iPhone 11 vs Galaxy Note 10 vs iPhone XR vs Pixel 3
featured
featured
Selfie battle: iPhone 11 vs Galaxy Note 10 vs iPhone XR vs Pixel 3
Oct 21, 2019, 8:01 AM, by Preslav Kateliev

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.3
$200 Special eBay $90 Special Woot $163 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 5.5 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2915 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Cool new deal makes the Nokia 5.4 one of the best phones you can buy for under $200
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Cool new deal makes the Nokia 5.4 one of the best phones you can buy for under $200
-$70
FCC votes unanimously to pay $1.9 billion to rip out and replace Huawei and ZTE networking gear
by Alan Friedman,  0
FCC votes unanimously to pay $1.9 billion to rip out and replace Huawei and ZTE networking gear
Save 20% on Tegic's sexy power bank using this coupon code
by Alan Friedman,  0
Save 20% on Tegic's sexy power bank using this coupon code
20%
AT&T taunts Verizon and T-Mobile while touting its latest 5G achievements and goals
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
AT&T taunts Verizon and T-Mobile while touting its latest 5G achievements and goals
Exynos 2200 may feature AMD's 'Voyager' GPU and Samsung's next-generation transistor architecture
by Anam Hamid,  1
Exynos 2200 may feature AMD's 'Voyager' GPU and Samsung's next-generation transistor architecture
TIDAL launches limited-time 3-month free trial offer
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
TIDAL launches limited-time 3-month free trial offer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless