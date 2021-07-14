Google's Pixel 3 is way too cheap for bargain hunters to care about its age right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





After making its commercial debut running Android 9.0 Pie more than two and a half years ago, the "pure Google " device naturally scored both Android 10 and 11 updates at the same time as its Pixel-branded brother and cousins, beating every other phone on the market to the punch.





The same will be true for the aforementioned Android 12 promotion this fall, and while the Pixel 3 is not guaranteed to receive any additional software updates (security patches included) after October 2021, that alone should make you at least consider a purchase at 90 bucks.





As you can imagine, Woot will not hook you up with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units at that ridiculously low price, nonetheless vouching for the flawless functionality and minimum 85 percent battery capacity of these "scratch and dent" refurbs backed by a standard 90-day seller warranty.





Available in black, white, and (not) pink colors with full support for all major (and minor) US carriers, the Google Pixel 3 comes packing an outdated Snapdragon 845 SoC, as well as an unimpressive 4 gigs of RAM and an outright modest 2,915mAh battery.





But the stellar software support, stock Android experience, ageless 12MP camera, and yes, even the P-OLED display surrounded by massive bezels make this thing a potentially great backup device for folks who can't afford to pay two or three extra Benjamins for one of 2021's best sub-$400 phones





