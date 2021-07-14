Google's Pixel 3 is way too cheap for bargain hunters to care about its age right now

Google's Pixel 3 is way too cheap for bargain hunters to care about its age right now1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The same will be true for the aforementioned Android 12 promotion this fall, and while the Pixel 3 is not guaranteed to receive any additional software updates (security patches included) after October 2021, that alone should make you at least consider a purchase at 90 bucks.
Available in black, white, and (not) pink colors with full support for all major (and minor) US carriers, the Google Pixel 3 comes packing an outdated Snapdragon 845 SoC, as well as an unimpressive 4 gigs of RAM and an outright modest 2,915mAh battery.
But the stellar software support, stock Android experience, ageless 12MP camera, and yes, even the P-OLED display surrounded by massive bezels make this thing a potentially great backup device for folks who can't afford to pay two or three extra Benjamins for one of 2021's best sub-$400 phones.