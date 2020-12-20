Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View

Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View
Android Deals Google

Killer new deal turns Google's Pixel 3 and 3 XL into the ultimate stocking stuffers

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 20, 2020, 11:11 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Killer new deal turns Google's Pixel 3 and 3 XL into the ultimate stocking stuffers
Android purists looking for a miraculously cheap smartphone that can still be shipped by Christmas should direct their attention to Woot at some point in the next few hours. That's because the Amazon-owned e-tailer has the 2018-released Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL on sale today only at insanely low prices in refurbished condition.

Specifically, the two stock Android-running handsets can be purchased with a "moderate level of wear & tear", which might include various "scratches, dents, and dings." On the bright side, the unbelievably affordable phones have been rigorously tested to verify their full functionality, with a minimum of 85 percent battery capacity guaranteed and a 90-day seller warranty covering standard defects and malfunctions.

Google Pixel 3 64GB, Fully Unlocked, Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty

$159 99
Expired

Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB, Fully Unlocked, Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty

$189 99
Expired

Despite their advanced age, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL can arguably make for very compelling Christmas 2020 gifts at $159.99 and $189.99 respectively, especially if you like your Android experience "pure" and "untainted" by third-party skins. Google's stellar software support is only set to expire next fall as far as both major OS updates and security patches are concerned, while the Snapdragon 845 processor powering these "outdated" high-enders is undoubtedly faster than every single "modern" mid-range chipset out there.

Simply put, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are probably more powerful than this year's Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, and yes, even the 5G-enabled Pixel 5. Of course, energy efficiency is an entirely different story, so if you don't mind the larger (and arguably uglier) 6.3-inch screen, you should definitely opt for the Pixel 3 XL, which packs a reasonably sized 3,430mAh battery. 

The display itself is also sharper, at a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels, while the single rear-facing camera is pretty great on both the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. You get wireless charging support and premium water-resistant bodies made from glass and metal as well, further contributing to the excellent aforementioned value proposition.

Fully unlocked to work on every single major (and minor) US carrier without a hitch, the two Android 11-powered oldies but goldies are unfortunately only available with 64 gigs of internal storage space at the time of this writing. Still, the quality/price ratio is undeniably impressive, and if you hurry, you can get these bad boys delivered on December 23 or 24.

Related phones

Pixel 3
Pixel 3 XL

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active can be yours at a huge discount right now
Popular stories
T-Mobile has a huge Christmas surprise available for new and existing customers
Popular stories
Killer new deal turns Google's Pixel 3 and 3 XL into the ultimate stocking stuffers
Popular stories
Samsung's snazzy Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition is on sale at an unbeatable price
Popular stories
Get the powerful Google Home Max smart speaker for $150 while you can
Popular stories
Best iPad deals at Best Buy, Amazon, Target and more

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung is delivering the perfect Christmas gift to Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra users
Popular stories
Family might have to cancel Christmas after their child spends over $16K in the App Store
Popular stories
Complete Galaxy S21 Ultra specs leak reveals every last detail
Popular stories
Google announces major news for Android users (scratch that!)
Popular stories
T-Mobile has a huge Christmas surprise available for new and existing customers
Popular stories
T-Mobile has even greater 5G ambitions, preparing two major 2021 breakthroughs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless