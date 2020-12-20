Killer new deal turns Google's Pixel 3 and 3 XL into the ultimate stocking stuffers

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Specifically, the two stock Android-running handsets can be purchased with a "moderate level of wear & tear", which might include various "scratches, dents, and dings." On the bright side, the unbelievably affordable phones have been rigorously tested to verify their full functionality, with a minimum of 85 percent battery capacity guaranteed and a 90-day seller warranty covering standard defects and malfunctions.

Google Pixel 3 64GB, Fully Unlocked, Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty $159 99 Expired Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB, Fully Unlocked, Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty $189 99 Expired





Despite their advanced age, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL can arguably make for very compelling Christmas 2020 gifts at $159.99 and $189.99 respectively, especially if you like your Android experience "pure" and "untainted" by third-party skins. Google 's stellar software support is only set to expire next fall as far as both major OS updates and security patches are concerned, while the Snapdragon 845 processor powering these "outdated" high-enders is undoubtedly faster than every single "modern" mid-range chipset out there.





Simply put, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are probably more powerful than this year's Pixel 4a 4a 5G , and yes, even the 5G-enabled Pixel 5 . Of course, energy efficiency is an entirely different story, so if you don't mind the larger (and arguably uglier) 6.3-inch screen, you should definitely opt for the Pixel 3 XL, which packs a reasonably sized 3,430mAh battery.





The display itself is also sharper, at a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels, while the single rear-facing camera is pretty great on both the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. You get wireless charging support and premium water-resistant bodies made from glass and metal as well, further contributing to the excellent aforementioned value proposition.





Fully unlocked to work on every single major (and minor) US carrier without a hitch, the two Android 11-powered oldies but goldies are unfortunately only available with 64 gigs of internal storage space at the time of this writing. Still, the quality/price ratio is undeniably impressive, and if you hurry, you can get these bad boys delivered on December 23 or 24.



