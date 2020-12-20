Killer new deal turns Google's Pixel 3 and 3 XL into the ultimate stocking stuffers
Simply put, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are probably more powerful than this year's Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, and yes, even the 5G-enabled Pixel 5. Of course, energy efficiency is an entirely different story, so if you don't mind the larger (and arguably uglier) 6.3-inch screen, you should definitely opt for the Pixel 3 XL, which packs a reasonably sized 3,430mAh battery.
The display itself is also sharper, at a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels, while the single rear-facing camera is pretty great on both the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. You get wireless charging support and premium water-resistant bodies made from glass and metal as well, further contributing to the excellent aforementioned value proposition.
Fully unlocked to work on every single major (and minor) US carrier without a hitch, the two Android 11-powered oldies but goldies are unfortunately only available with 64 gigs of internal storage space at the time of this writing. Still, the quality/price ratio is undeniably impressive, and if you hurry, you can get these bad boys delivered on December 23 or 24.