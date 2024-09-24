Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Google Photos update adds new video editing features, AI-powered video presets

Google Photos is getting one of its most important updates of the year. New features powered by AI, as well as other improvements, are making their way to those using Photos on Android and iOS devices as we speak.

However, not everything that’s coming to Android will be available to iOS users, which isn’t really surprising. Now, the first thing you’ll notice when you open the app’s video editor on an Android device is that the video editing tools have been positioned right and center for much easier access.

On top of that, Google has added new tools on the page to help users make edits on the fly. Here is what’s new in the video editor on Android devices:

  • Updated trim tool: Effortlessly trim your videos with improved controls that let precisely cut the footage you want.
  • New Auto enhance button: Enhance colors and stabilize your videos in one tap.
  • New Speed tool: Dial up the action or create dramatic slow-mo with the new speed tool, giving you control over the pace of your videos.

Besides that, Google announced that it’s now rolling out fresh new AI-powered video presets on Android and iOS devices. These new AI tools are meant to help Photos users to get better results with minimal effort when editing videos.

Google Photos update adds new video editing features, AI-powered video presets
 
Google Photos' new video editing tools | Image credit: Google  

According to Google, all these presets rolling out today can automatically trim the video, adjust lighting, control speed, as well as apply effects such as dynamic motion tracking of main subject, zooming in the main action, or applying slow-mo with just a few taps.
