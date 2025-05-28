Google Photos' 10th birthday party includes new features

Blow out the candles on the cake; today is Google Photos' 10th birthday and to celebrate, Google has posted a blog that mentions new features, tricks, and tools. Before we dig into those presents from Google, let's take a look at some of Google Photos' impressive numbers. For example, 1.5 billion (with a "b") people use Google Photos every month. Every month Google Photos runs through 370 million searches, shares 440 million images, and edits 210 million photos.

New features are rolling out in time to help you celebrate 10 years of Google Photos







Among the changes coming to the Google Photos app, a redesigned editor will use AI to make suggestions. Some of these recommendations might use a combination of effects that are bundled together in one button allowing you to make quick edits. You can also press on a specific portion of a photo to get editing recommendations for that area of the image. What's exciting here is that two features found on the Magic Editor for the Pixel 9 line are coming to more Android devices starting next month and iOS later this year.









The two features are Reimagine and Auto frame. The former allows you to select part of an image and using text prompts, type in changes to the appearance, material, or texture of an item. For example, you can select a wall in a photo and change it into a "field of flowers" or a stone wall. You can also change the background, add new elements, or replace objects. Auto frame uses AI to identify the subject of a picture and widen the background, straighten a crooked image, and more.

With the new features, you can search for images in Google Photos using names of subjects or specific locations. For example, you can now type "Me in a black suit" or "Uncle Ben at the beach." To help identify names, you'll need to name faces, including your own, in the "People & Pets" section. Rolling out now is the ability to share albums with others using QR codes. Anyone will be able to scan the code to view or add images from the shared albums. With Google Photos you'll also be able to tap the collections tab and choose "Places" to see your photos pinned accurately on an interactive map helping you relive a fun journey.







Google Photos will automatically show you photos representing the "Best of Month" and " Year End Recap." You can even share these with family members and friends. Speaking of sharing, you can press the "+" button, select "highlight video" and select what you want to include in a personal montage. This could include yourself, your friends, your pets, or a specific place or event. Photos will automatically be seamlessly combined and music will be added automatically.



You can also add new photos you choose to albums you share with others. If you dream of getting rid of the clutter in your feed you can tap on the three-dot icon found on the top of your main gallery and allow the app to stack similar photos that were taken together or close to the same time.

The Google Photos app can help you open up free storage on your phone







If you don't want to be reminded of someone or a certain pet in Google Photos memories, you can hide certain people, pets, or even dates. You can choose between time-based or themed memories by going to Settings > Preferences > Memories .





Lastly, Google Photos can help you get back some storage on your phone. With the Google Photos app open, tap on your profile picture and then "Free up space on this device." This will remove images already backed up to your Google Photos account while adding more storage space to your phone. You'll still be able to view the images stored in your Google Photos account at anytime and your phone will have some storage space open up that you might need right away.







Google Photos has come a long way in its first decade. We can't even imagine what the app will look like after the next 10 years.

