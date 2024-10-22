Google Photos makes sharing photos easier with the latest update
Google Photos has introduced a new update that simplifies how users share multiple photos. The update, initially noticed on Pixel devices running Android 15, allows users to easily add or remove photos within the sharing menu. This eliminates the need to move back and forth between the photo gallery and the share menu, streamlining the process and saving users time and effort.
The update is gradually being rolled out to Android 15 devices, with some Pixel 9 users already having access to it. Interestingly, it's not just Android users who are getting this update. Some iPhone users have also reported seeing the update, which shows that Google is making this feature available across different platforms. This means that a wider audience will likely have access to the update very soon.
Since the release of the Pixel 9, Google Photos has seen a number of updates aimed at improving the user experience. One notable update is the ability to edit Ultra HDR photos without creating a copy. This feature, introduced with Android 14, allows for more efficient editing of high-dynamic range images. Additionally, Google Photos has enhanced its integration with other apps, such as Instagram, by enabling Night Sight mode for capturing better low-light photos directly within the Instagram app.
Previously, users had to select all the photos they wanted to share before opening the share menu. If they forgot to include a picture, they had to go back to the photo gallery and start over. With the new update, users can swipe through their photos directly within the share panel, adding or removing images as needed. This feature provides more flexibility and control over the sharing process.
New Google Photos sharing UI. | Image credit — Android Police
As a Google Photos user, I appreciate updates that focus on user experience. Sharing photos is a common task, and any improvement that simplifies the process is always welcome. Google's efforts to streamline the user experience are commendable, and I look forward to seeing this feature rolled out to all users soon. I believe that this update will make it easier for me to share photos with friends and family, and I am excited to see what other improvements Google has in store for Google Photos.
