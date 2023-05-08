Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
The Google Photos app will soon get a proper photo editing layout optimized for tablets
Google Photos is an incredible app for Android users that want a way to easily access their photo library from wherever they are, while also having a basic – but powerful – set of tools to edit photos and videos from their phones. Unfortunately, the way the Google Photos app works right now on tablets, and in landscape mode, is not ideal as it is just a stretched out version of the phone app.

Thankfully, according to a report on the Google News Telegram channel, this will be changing soon as a new layout has been spotted that will make Google Photos look very similar to other photo editing apps when in editing mode. Instead of all the editing tools being listed at the bottom, the new tablet interface will instead show the tools on a side panel.


The tools themselves don't appear to be changing, since as you can see in the images below, it includes the familiar enhance, crop, rotate, magic eraser, and color adjustments. However, the convenient re-positioning makes it easier to navigate and zoom in and out of your picture as needed on the left, while still keeping the tools you are working with on the right.
 


As mentioned by the source, this new layout has yet to roll out to the masses and is only visible in the latest version of the Google Photos app after enabling it. It is also not applicable in portrait mode, which appears to be unaffected by this change.

The new tablet editing interface is a welcome addition for users who edit their photos on tablets, as it provides a more streamlined and user-friendly experience. With the new layout, users can easily edit their photos on their tablet and share them with friends and family.

