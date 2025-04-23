Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Google pays Samsung big bucks to keep Gemini on Galaxy phones – but at what cost?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Apps Google
A person hand holding a smartphone with Gemini app open on the display.
Google has been known to hand out big bucks to keep its apps front and center on Android phones and now it is doing the same with its AI assistant, Gemini.

According to a recent report (subscription required), Google has been paying Samsung a hefty sum every month just to make sure Gemini is pre-installed on Galaxy phones. This partnership kicked off in January and is backed by a contract that will run for at least two years.

Peter Fitzgerald, Google's VP of platforms and device partnerships, told Judge Amit Mehta, who oversees the antitrust case against the search giant, that Samsung gets both a fixed monthly payment and a cut of ad revenue from Gemini. And while Samsung did get offers from big names like Microsoft, Meta and ChatGPT's creator OpenAI to promote their AI tools, Google came out on top.

We took into consideration what was being offered by competitors.
– Peter Fitzgerald, Google's VP of platforms and device partnerships, April 2025

Interestingly, part of the deal includes some flexibility – Samsung isn't locked into Gemini only. The agreement allows it to add other generative AI apps if it wants. Google also just changed its broader search deal with Samsung, removing the previous requirement that forced Samsung to only pre-install Google Search and Assistant.

While exact numbers weren't shared, DOJ attorney David Dahlquist called the monthly payments "enormous." For context, between 2020 and 2023, Google shelled out $8 billion to secure default placements for Google Search, the Play Store and Google Assistant on Samsung devices – so I would not be surprised if this new deal is in the same ballpark.

This all came out as part of the ongoing antitrust case against Google, where the company's accused of abusing its dominance in the search engine market. One big focus has been on how Google pays companies like Apple and Samsung to keep its services as the default.

Judge Mehta has already ruled that these practices break antitrust laws and the court is now figuring out what Google needs to do to fix things.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions

Latest News

New CMF Phone (2) Pro tease hints at a two-tone playful budget device
New CMF Phone (2) Pro tease hints at a two-tone playful budget device
The Vivo X200 Ultra is here at last with a crazy ~9x zoom lens that's detachable
The Vivo X200 Ultra is here at last with a crazy ~9x zoom lens that's detachable
The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
HP laptop buyers may qualify for $10–$100 payouts following deceptive pricing lawsuit
HP laptop buyers may qualify for $10–$100 payouts following deceptive pricing lawsuit
This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless