Google pays Samsung big bucks to keep Gemini on Galaxy phones – but at what cost?

– Peter Fitzgerald, Google's VP of platforms and device partnerships, April 2025





Interestingly, part of the deal includes some flexibility – Samsung isn't locked into Gemini only. The agreement allows it to add other generative AI apps if it wants. Google also just changed its broader search deal with Samsung, removing the previous requirement that forced Samsung to only pre-install Google Search and Assistant.While exact numbers weren't shared, DOJ attorney David Dahlquist called the monthly payments "enormous." For context, between 2020 and 2023, Google shelled out $8 billion to secure default placements for Google Search, the Play Store and Google Assistant on Samsung devices – so I would not be surprised if this new deal is in the same ballpark.This all came out as part of the ongoing antitrust case against Google, where the company's accused of abusing its dominance in the search engine market. One big focus has been on how Google pays companies like Apple and Samsung to keep its services as the default.Judge Mehta has already ruled that these practices break antitrust laws and the court is now figuring out what Google needs to do to fix things.