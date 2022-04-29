 Google now lets you limit the ads you see about weight loss and dating - PhoneArena
Google now lets you limit the ads you see about weight loss and dating

Google
Preslav Mladenov
Google now lets you limit the ads you see about weight loss and dating
Whether we like it or not, ads are an unavoidable part of our internet experience. Although most of them are harmless, if you are battling an addiction or some kind of disorder, a commercial could have a decimating impact on your mental health. Google understands this, which is why it now allows users to reduce the number of ads they see about dating, pregnancy, parenting, and weight loss.

Currently, the restrictions only apply to YouTube, Gmail, and other sites where Google displays ads. At the moment, they are not active on Search, but the company told TechCrunch that it is working on bringing the feature there as well.

If you wish to limit the advertising from a particular ad category, go to the "Ad Settings" page in your Google account's "Data & Privacy" section and scroll down to "Sensitive ad categories on YouTube." Then choose a category and tap on the "See Fewer" button. You'll be warned that you'll still see the same number of adverts in total, as the other categories will step in to fill in the gaps.

Google introduced the sensitive ad category in 2020. Back then, it only allowed users to restrict commercials for alcohol and gambling. Although the tech giant doesn't allow advertisers to personalize ads based on the limited categories, there is still a chance for you to see an advert about a restricted topic based on related interests.

The company gave an example where advertisers who sell alcohol might happen to show their ads to sports fans. Although you have limited the ads promoting alcohol, the system might show you one if, for example, you are a football fan and promoters are targeting fans like you.

Nevertheless, Google's decision to broaden its sensitive ad categories shows that the company is paying attention to user feedback. Karin Hennessy, Group Product Manager for Ads Privacy at Google, said, "People want more control over their ads experience, including blocking ads or categories they prefer not to see. We’ll continue to listen to user feedback and study which categories to expand this feature to in the future."
