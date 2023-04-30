Google News smartphone app gets limited Material You makeover

Google's Material You design language has been used to update several Google apps including some very popular ones such as Google Maps, Gmail, and Google Photos. Now the Material You look is coming to the Google News smartphone app. The changes include a pill-shaped indicator that highlights the tab that you've selected at the bottom of the page. The dynamic theming feature, which changes the color of the app's interface to match the dominant color of the wallpaper being used on an Android device, is not working yet as the app defaults to a blue color for accents.





The tablet version of the Google News app has already been through the Material You makeover which added a navigation rail on the left-hand side with buttons for Headlines, Newsstand, Following, and For You. The same blue pill used to highlight the selected tab being viewed on the smartphone version is used to highlight the selected tab on the navigation rail.





One feature of Google News that you might appreciate is the one that shows different takes on the same story from various online publications. Look for the button that says "Full Coverage of this story" and tap on it. You'll see a list of different online publications that covered the same story all with their own take on the same event.

