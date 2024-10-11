Google's new test brings full recipes to search results
For some time now, Google Search has been playing around with ways to deliver useful info straight in the results feed. The goal? Make it so you can get what you need without always having to click through to websites unless you are after more detailed info. In line with this, Google is now testing another feature designed to keep you on the search results page.
For years, Google's ranking rules favored longer posts, pushing bloggers to add more content to boost visibility. Now, with this new feature, Google is testing a way that skips the need to visit those blogs altogether – something I doubt content creators will be thrilled about.
In other Google Search updates, the tech giant is experimenting with a universal video search with Circle to Search, and it's also added Wayback Machine links, letting users easily access the history of websites.
Full recipes might soon be directly accessible in search results
A recent report reveals that Google is testing a new feature called Quick View for some cooking recipes. When users click the Quick View button, it brings up the entire recipe, complete with ingredients, photos, and step-by-step instructions, all without having to leave the search results page.
The Quick View option isn't available for every recipe site, though. Google seems to have agreements with only specific recipe bloggers for now, so you'll only spot the "Quick View" button on supported ones.
Search Results display the recipe directly, so you don't have to visit the website. | Image credit – Search Engine Roundtable
Although the option to view recipes directly in search is still in the testing phase, it aligns with Google's shift toward keeping users on its platforms. For example, Google has already rolled out AI Overviews, which pulls information from websites and generates responses using AI. Now, it looks like cooking recipes are the latest focus in this push to offer more content directly in search results.
If you enjoy cooking, you've probably searched for recipes online and had to scroll through endless blog content just to reach the actual ingredients and steps. I think the upside of Google's new feature in testing is that it cuts out that extra scrolling, though ironically, it's a problem Google kind of created.
