Google Search adds Wayback Machine links for website history

Accessing Internet Archive results of a webpage on Google Search





To access the Wayback Machine links, you'll need to click on the three-dots menu next to a search result and then select "More about this page." The feature is currently rolling out, so it might not be visible to everyone immediately.This collaboration between Google and The Internet Archive offers a valuable tool for understanding the evolution of websites and accessing information that might have been changed or removed. It stresses the importance of preserving the web's history and making it accessible to all.