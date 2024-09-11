Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Google Search adds Wayback Machine links for website history

An image of an android phone with Google Search displayed
Google Search is making it easier to find historical context for websites directly in its search results. Google has partnered with The Internet Archive, a non-profit organization known for its Wayback Machine, which stores snapshots of websites from various points in time.

This integration means you can now view past versions of websites without leaving Google Search. If you come across a page that's been updated, and you want to see how it looked before, you can now access archived versions directly from the search results page.

Previously, Google offered a limited "cached" view of pages, but this feature was removed earlier this year. The new partnership with The Internet Archive provides a much more comprehensive way to explore a website's history.

Google acknowledges the importance of providing context, especially for researchers who rely on accessing previous versions of webpages. The company states that this addition to the "About this page" feature aims to make historical information easily accessible to everyone.

The Internet Archive also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting how it makes archived web pages "just a click away" and emphasizes the significance of web archiving.

Accessing Internet Archive results of a webpage on Google Search

To access the Wayback Machine links, you'll need to click on the three-dots menu next to a search result and then select "More about this page." The feature is currently rolling out, so it might not be visible to everyone immediately.

This collaboration between Google and The Internet Archive offers a valuable tool for understanding the evolution of websites and accessing information that might have been changed or removed. It stresses the importance of preserving the web's history and making it accessible to all.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

