Google Search adds Wayback Machine links for website history
Google Search is making it easier to find historical context for websites directly in its search results. Google has partnered with The Internet Archive, a non-profit organization known for its Wayback Machine, which stores snapshots of websites from various points in time.
This integration means you can now view past versions of websites without leaving Google Search. If you come across a page that's been updated, and you want to see how it looked before, you can now access archived versions directly from the search results page.
Google acknowledges the importance of providing context, especially for researchers who rely on accessing previous versions of webpages. The company states that this addition to the "About this page" feature aims to make historical information easily accessible to everyone.
This collaboration between Google and The Internet Archive offers a valuable tool for understanding the evolution of websites and accessing information that might have been changed or removed. It stresses the importance of preserving the web's history and making it accessible to all.
Previously, Google offered a limited "cached" view of pages, but this feature was removed earlier this year. The new partnership with The Internet Archive provides a much more comprehensive way to explore a website's history.
The Internet Archive also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting how it makes archived web pages "just a click away" and emphasizes the significance of web archiving.
Accessing Internet Archive results of a webpage on Google Search
To access the Wayback Machine links, you'll need to click on the three-dots menu next to a search result and then select "More about this page." The feature is currently rolling out, so it might not be visible to everyone immediately.
