Google is testing universal video search with Circle to Search

By
1comment
An image of an Android smartphone with the "Circle to Search" feature in use
Google is continuously expanding its search capabilities, and it seems they are now focusing on videos. An APK teardown suggests that Google is working on a new feature that could revolutionize the way we search for information within videos. This new feature, potentially called "Search this video," aims to make it easier for users to search for specific content within any video they encounter on their phone.

Currently, Google offers limited options for searching within videos. You can use AI Overview to initiate a search using a video recording, or you can leverage Gemini's "ask about this video" tool while watching YouTube videos. However, this new feature promises a more general-purpose approach, enabling users to search within any video, regardless of its source.

Evidence of this new feature was discovered in version 15.39.39.29.arm64 of the Google Android app. References to a new method for searching videos were found, including a text string that explicitly mentions "Search this video" in relation to "omnient," which is Google's codename for Circle to Search. Additionally, a new icon referencing omnient and video playback was also spotted.

An image of a Samsung Galaxy device with an S-pen activating Circle to Search
Circle to Search on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. | Image credit — Samsung


While the feature is not yet active, its potential is significant. It could allow users to search within videos they have recorded themselves, videos embedded on websites, and even videos on platforms like YouTube. This versatility would be a major advantage, offering users a unified and convenient way to find information within videos.

However, it's important to temper expectations until we see the feature's implementation. There are several questions that remain unanswered. Will the feature work within social media apps where videos are prominent? Will it work with all Android devices that support "Circle to Search," or just flagships? While it would be a welcome addition, there might be technical challenges involved in implementing such functionality.

Personally, the prospect of a universal video search feature is exciting, because it could significantly improve my ability to find specific information within videos, saving me time and effort. However, I am also curious to see how Google will address potential challenges, such as compatibility with third-party apps and ensuring accurate search results. I look forward to seeing how this feature evolves in the future.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

