Google is testing universal video search with Circle to Search









While the feature is not yet active, its potential is significant. It could allow users to search within videos they have recorded themselves, videos embedded on websites, and even videos on platforms like YouTube. This versatility would be a major advantage, offering users a unified and convenient way to find information within videos.



However, it's important to temper expectations until we see the feature's implementation. There are several questions that remain unanswered. Will the feature work within social media apps where videos are prominent? Will it work with all Android devices that support "Circle to Search," or just flagships? While it would be a welcome addition, there might be technical challenges involved in implementing such functionality.



Google is continuously expanding its search capabilities, and it seems they are now focusing on videos. An APK teardown suggests that Google is working on a new feature that could revolutionize the way we search for information within videos. This new feature, potentially called "Search this video," aims to make it easier for users to search for specific content within any video they encounter on their phone.Currently, Google offers limited options for searching within videos. You can use AI Overview to initiate a search using a video recording, or you can leverage Gemini's "ask about this video" tool while watching YouTube videos. However, this new feature promises a more general-purpose approach, enabling users to search within any video, regardless of its source.Evidence of this new feature was discovered in version 15.39.39.29.arm64 of the Google Android app. References to a new method for searching videos were found, including a text string that explicitly mentions "Search this video" in relation to "omnient," which is Google's codename for Circle to Search. Additionally, a new icon referencing omnient and video playback was also spotted.