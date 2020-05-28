Accessories Apps Deals Google Music Audio

Google's already affordable Nest Mini smart speaker can be yours for free... if you're lucky

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 28, 2020, 5:00 AM
Have you ever felt like Google's diminutive smart speakers are so cheap that the search giant may as well give them away for free? Believe it or not, that's exactly what the company is doing right now, and it's actually not the first time

Of course, you can't just visit the official US Google Store and order the 2019-released Nest Mini or 2017's original Google Home Mini at $0. The two devices, which are normally available at $49 and $39 respectively, will still set you back $39 and $29 respectively if you do that... without using a special promotional code.

Said code can be procured by heading over to this webpage, but alas, not everyone is eligible for the latest Nest Mini freebie. You need to be a YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, or Google Play Music subscriber to qualify for the hot new special offer, and even if you meet that condition, you can't be certain the deal will actually work for you.

That's because folks who've previously claimed similar promotions appear to be excluded this time around, and according to a number of Redditors, the deal might also be a US-only affair. If you do manage to snag a coupon code, you'll have until June 30 to apply it to a Google Store order including a Nest Mini that will automatically go down from an already reduced price of $39 to $0.

Obviously, it's probably wise to hurry and score the complimentary Google Assistant-controlled device as soon as possible, seeing as how the offer is "subject to availability", catering to active YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, and Google Play Music members on a "first come, first served basis."

Naturally, the Nest Mini is not the world's most impressive smart speaker, but it is surprisingly powerful for its size, not to mention incredibly versatile, helping out with everything from music streaming to setting timers and alarms, delivering weather and news reports, as well as controlling your smart home ecosystem, all without you having to lift a finger.

