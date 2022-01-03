Google’s best smart displays are heavily discounted at Best Buy

Google’s best smart displays are heavily discounted at Best Buy0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
First off, we have the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen), which is now getting a $40 discount. For those looking for something slightly bigger, Best Buy has the Nest Hub Max on sale. Both deals come with free YouTube Premium for 3 months, but only for new subscribers.
On the other hand, the Nest Hub Max sports a much bigger 10-inch display (1280 x 800 pixels) and a 6.5-megapixel front-facing camera that allows users to make video calls. It comes with 2 mics and three speakers and it’s fully compatible with Google’s Chromecast and other streaming services like Netflix, Pandora, Spotify, YouTube, and iHeartRadio.
If you’re looking to buy a smart display, both the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) and Nest Hub Max are more than decent options, so check out these deals at Best Buy.
If you’re looking to buy a smart display, both the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) and Nest Hub Max are more than decent options, so check out these deals at Best Buy.