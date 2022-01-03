Notification Center

Accessories Deals Google

Google’s best smart displays are heavily discounted at Best Buy

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google’s best smart displays are heavily discounted at Best Buy
Since the smart speakers/display market took off, Google has been pouring out new products every year. The company’s new Nest smart displays are among the cheapest and reliable on the market, so if you’re looking to buy one, Best Buy has a few offers that you might not want to skip.

First off, we have the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen), which is now getting a $40 discount. For those looking for something slightly bigger, Best Buy has the Nest Hub Max on sale. Both deals come with free YouTube Premium for 3 months, but only for new subscribers.

The Nest Hub has a 7-inch display, three microphones, a built-in speaker and an ambient sensor to adjust the display brightness according to its surroundings, which replaces the traditional camera. This means that you won’t be able to make and receive video calls yet will be able to make Duo audio calls if you have an account.

Nest Hub 7”

Smart Display with Google Assistant (2nd Gen)

$40 off (40%)
$59 99
$99 99
Buy at BestBuy

Nest Hub Max

Smart Display with Google Assistant

$40 off (17%)
$189 99
$229 99
Buy at BestBuy
On the other hand, the Nest Hub Max sports a much bigger 10-inch display (1280 x 800 pixels) and a 6.5-megapixel front-facing camera that allows users to make video calls. It comes with 2 mics and three speakers and it’s fully compatible with Google’s Chromecast and other streaming services like Netflix, Pandora, Spotify, YouTube, and iHeartRadio.

If you’re looking to buy a smart display, both the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) and Nest Hub Max are more than decent options, so check out these deals at Best Buy.

