Google's Assistant with Bard might become Gemini
Last October, alongside the release of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google announced it was working on a new AI-powered version of its digital assistant, known as Assistant with Bard. Recent reports suggested that Google is considering naming it just Bard, but it looks like the company has not yet made a final decision.
Gemini serves as the foundational generative AI model that Google employs to drive its diverse AI tools. According to Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, Gemini is the company's “most capable and general model yet, with state-of-the-art performance across many leading benchmarks.”
With Gemini offered in three different sizes (Nano, Pro, Ultra), the resulting label might become cumbersome, resembling something along the lines of "Gemini Advanced powered by Gemini Ultra," as pointed out by the publication.
Referring to a product by the name of the model that powers it is somewhat atypical for a company. Nevertheless, with the launch still pending, this is the time for Google to experiment with the names of its upcoming AI-powered assistant.
Until it is officially released, nothing is set in stone. As for the release date, recent leaks suggest that the Assistant with Bard, or whatever its final name may be, could be included in the next Pixel feature drop scheduled for March.
9to5Google reports that the tech giant is revisiting the name of its forthcoming AI-powered digital assistant, as the most recent version of the Google app introduces Gemini as a potential alternative. In the latest Google app beta (version 15.4.31.29), all references to Bard – previously Assistant with Bard – have been replaced with Gemini in strings and user interfaces.
Image Credit–9to5Google
Furthermore, it was noted that the tech giant is in the process of renaming the paid Bard Advanced version within the Google app to Gemini Advanced. This move appears somewhat unusual, potentially leading to convoluted branding.
