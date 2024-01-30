Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Google's Assistant with Bard might become Gemini

Google
Google might rename its upcoming Assistant with Bard to Gemin
Last October, alongside the release of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google announced it was working on a new AI-powered version of its digital assistant, known as Assistant with Bard. Recent reports suggested that Google is considering naming it just Bard, but it looks like the company has not yet made a final decision.

9to5Google reports that the tech giant is revisiting the name of its forthcoming AI-powered digital assistant, as the most recent version of the Google app introduces Gemini as a potential alternative. In the latest Google app beta (version 15.4.31.29), all references to Bard – previously Assistant with Bard – have been replaced with Gemini in strings and user interfaces.



Gemini serves as the foundational generative AI model that Google employs to drive its diverse AI tools. According to Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, Gemini is the company's “most capable and general model yet, with state-of-the-art performance across many leading benchmarks.”

Furthermore, it was noted that the tech giant is in the process of renaming the paid Bard Advanced version within the Google app to Gemini Advanced. This move appears somewhat unusual, potentially leading to convoluted branding.

With Gemini offered in three different sizes (Nano, Pro, Ultra), the resulting label might become cumbersome, resembling something along the lines of "Gemini Advanced powered by Gemini Ultra," as pointed out by the publication.

Referring to a product by the name of the model that powers it is somewhat atypical for a company. Nevertheless, with the launch still pending, this is the time for Google to experiment with the names of its upcoming AI-powered assistant.

Until it is officially released, nothing is set in stone. As for the release date, recent leaks suggest that the Assistant with Bard, or whatever its final name may be, could be included in the next Pixel feature drop scheduled for March.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless