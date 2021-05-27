$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android Software updates Google

Google is working on a pinned conversations feature for Google Messages

Iskra Petrova
By Iskra Petrova
May 27, 2021, 3:43 AM
Google is working on a pinned conversations feature for Google Messages
Recently, Google has been working to make the Google Messages app better by adding a revamped UI to Samsung phones, support for scheduled messages, calendar event suggestions, and auto-OTP deletion. Now, XDA-developers reports on another useful feature that might be coming soon to Google Messages: the possibility to pin conversations at the top of the app.

You might be able to pin your favorite conversations on Google Messages


At the moment, this feature is not available to the public or on a stable build, but XDA-developers have found it hidden in the code for the Google Messages version 8.1.050. Keep in mind that this feature may not make it to the final release, as developers may decide it is not stable enough; however, we find this feature useful for people having loads of messages in the app.

Along with the support for pinned conversations, the possibility to star messages has also been found in the code. The pinned conversation will be visible on top of your conversations list, making it easily accessible once you open the Google Messages app.

Right now, the feature lets you pin up to three conversations; however, Google might decrease or increase the number before the new feature makes its way to the public.


Another feature that could come in a future Google Messages update is the ability to star messages. Starred messages could be easily searched through the app’s search interface.

Keep in mind that these features are not live in the current Google Messages app version and we don’t know when and if they will make it to the public release yet.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Huawei's Watch 3 is coming on June 2 with HarmonyOS and Apple Watch-like crown
by Martin Filipov,  0
Huawei's Watch 3 is coming on June 2 with HarmonyOS and Apple Watch-like crown
OnePlus teases new Nord smartphone coming at 'summer launch event'
by Joshua Swingle,  0
OnePlus teases new Nord smartphone coming at 'summer launch event'
Apple's actions were "rotten to the core" says the latest lawsuit calling the firm anticompetitive
by Alan Friedman,  4
Apple's actions were "rotten to the core" says the latest lawsuit calling the firm anticompetitive
iPad Pro's M1 chip has an unfixable security flaw
by Anam Hamid,  1
iPad Pro's M1 chip has an unfixable security flaw
LeBron photographed wearing unreleased Beats Studio Buds; FCC confirms the name
by Alan Friedman,  3
LeBron photographed wearing unreleased Beats Studio Buds; FCC confirms the name
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones

Featured stories

Popular stories
Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro could be just as powerful as Samsung's Galaxy S21 series
Popular stories
iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) Review: Is the mini-LED display a big deal?
Popular stories
Arm's new Cortex CPUs and Mali GPUs will give 2022 Android flagships a substantial performance boost
Popular stories
The beastly Asus ROG Phone 5 with 5G is available in the US at a not-so-excessive price

Popular stories

Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
Samsung's newest flagship smartphones are hugely discounted on Amazon

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless