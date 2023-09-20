Google Meet has just got updated with a nifty productivity feature
Google is adding new features to its apps all the time, and Meet is no exception. Although the app has been recently in the center of a controversy, as Google decided to remove support for Meet and Zoom from the Nest Hub Max, it probably has nothing to do with the latest update.
Early this week, Google announced that Meet will finally allow users to install third-party add-ons directly within the app. It’s a very useful productivity feature that will enable Google Meet users to install whatever third-party apps they need without having to leave the app.
But wait, there’s more! A new “Get add-ons” button is now available in Google Meet, which will send users to the Google Workspace Marketplace where they can browse more add-ons for the app. It’s worth noting though that some add-ons might not appear in the marketplace if admins turned off access to them.
In the same piece of news, Google announced an upgrade to its partnership with Miro revealed back in 2022. Starting this week, Miro will open directly in Meet, whereas until now that app would only open in a separate tab with Google Meet in the sidebar. Make sure to install the Miro add-on in the Google Workspace Marketplace to be able to access the Miro integration with Meet.
Early this week, Google announced that Meet will finally allow users to install third-party add-ons directly within the app. It’s a very useful productivity feature that will enable Google Meet users to install whatever third-party apps they need without having to leave the app.
To do that, simply visit the “Featured add-ons” category from the top of the activities panel, and you’ll be able to install and start using various apps like Confluence, Figma, Lucidspark, Miro, Polly and Read.ai in your meetings in just two clicks.
But wait, there’s more! A new “Get add-ons” button is now available in Google Meet, which will send users to the Google Workspace Marketplace where they can browse more add-ons for the app. It’s worth noting though that some add-ons might not appear in the marketplace if admins turned off access to them.
In the same piece of news, Google announced an upgrade to its partnership with Miro revealed back in 2022. Starting this week, Miro will open directly in Meet, whereas until now that app would only open in a separate tab with Google Meet in the sidebar. Make sure to install the Miro add-on in the Google Workspace Marketplace to be able to access the Miro integration with Meet.
According to Google, the new feature is available now for those in the rapid release domains, while the rest should get the feature in the next two weeks. The ability to install third-party apps directly within the app is available to all Google Workspace customers.
Things that are NOT allowed: