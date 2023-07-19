Google Meet's latest experiment: AI-generated video backgrounds on the horizon



Now, Google Meet is stepping up its virtual background game with a new test feature called "Generate a background," which uses AI to create background images. This feature is currently available on desktop and is part of the Workspace Labs program and might not be accessible to everyone just yet.



Android Police founder, Artem Russakovskii, shared on Twitter the news that Google is now testing AI-generated backgrounds on Google Meet.





Here's how AI background generation works in Google Meet.https://t.co/jIMqKMCQFApic.twitter.com/lwTsIuQvzU — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) July 18, 2023



The "Generate a background" option can be found under the “Apply visual effects" section in Meet settings. Test participants can enter a written description of the image they have in mind. Once that's done, the AI takes over and conjures up a few static virtual backgrounds for users to choose from.



It's worth noting that this new AI-generated background feature is currently being tested in Google's Workspace Labs. The rollout is gradual and only available to eligible testers on desktop, and to be eligible, you need to either be a Workspace customer or a Google Workspace Labs tester by invitation. Additionally, the test is limited to users who use US English.



If you're tired of the trendy café, forest scenes with squirrels and foxes, orbiting spaceships, or tropical beaches as your virtual background, and you're keen to try something new by creating your own AI-generated background, you can request to join Google's testing program on their site.



Trying out the new feature is quite easy for those eligible to become testers. Go to meet.google.com on your computer, join a meeting, click "Apply visual effects," then choose "Generate a background." Describe what you want, like "A desert with huge trees" or "A magical beach in the forest" and if you prefer a specific style, pick that too. Click on "Create samples" to see some suggested images. You can edit the prompt or see more suggestions until you find the perfect background. Once you're satisfied, just choose the image and click "Close" to finish the setup.







Before jumping into the Workspace Labs program, keep in mind that your data, including prompts, input, generated output, and feedback, will be collected and used by Google to provide and improve generative AI features. However, it's essential not to include sensitive information. If you wish, you can opt out at any time. Reviewers might access and process your data to enhance the products, and they will retain reviewed data for up to four years.

In recent years, Google Meet has emerged as one of the most widely used platforms for online meetings. Let's face it, online meetings have become a regular part of our lives and you may have found yourself wanting to use a virtual background from time to time, perhaps to hide something funny or personal from your colleagues (like using a photo of your boss's face as a dartboard.)