Google Meet update adds helpful feature for hosts and co-hosts

Apps Google
@cosminvasile
Google Meet is getting updated with a new feature that makes it possible for hosts and co-hosts to pin multiple tiles for all meeting participants to see. Obviously, this makes sense for large meeting scenarios where hosts need to focus everyone on specific content.

Pinning multiple tiles will help ensure the meeting is focused on the presentations and speakers. It’s worth noting that meeting participants will be able to unpin the tiles on their screen if they want to.

As per Google’s announcement, the new ability to pin multiple tiles in Meet will be available on the web and mobile devices. Although Google has already kicked off the roll-out of the feature, it will potentially take more than 15 days for it to be available for everyone.

There’s no restriction when it comes to availability, as Mountain View company confirmed the feature is available to all Google Workspace customers.

