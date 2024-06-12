Google Meet update brings Material 3 design, more visual changes coming next year
Up Next:
Google is trying to streamline the in-call experience in Meet by rolling out a new design that modernizes and improves the app on the surface. The so-called Material 3 Design System is now rolling out to Google Meet users across the globe, but this is just the first update that improves the look and feel of the app.
This week’s update specifically changes the lower of in-call controls in Meet. As seen in the picture below, the controls now feature refreshed colors and dynamics shapes to highlight when the user is muted or when the controls are active.
As pointed out by Google, these are just visual changes, so no functionality has been added or removed. Google Meet users should be able to see the changes in this update while using the app on the web and picture-in-picture mode.
The new design is rolling out starting today, but it will take around two weeks to reach everyone. According to Google, the changes will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts.
The search giant announced that it will continue to release updates over the course of the next year, which will not only bring design improvements, but it will also make it easier for Google Meet users to discover and access meeting features quicker and in a more intuitive way.
This week’s update specifically changes the lower of in-call controls in Meet. As seen in the picture below, the controls now feature refreshed colors and dynamics shapes to highlight when the user is muted or when the controls are active.
Google Meet's latest visual changes, Credits - Google
As pointed out by Google, these are just visual changes, so no functionality has been added or removed. Google Meet users should be able to see the changes in this update while using the app on the web and picture-in-picture mode.
The changes are also visible when using Meet within other apps like Docs and Slides, as well as when watching a live stream from a browser and using meeting room hardware within conference rooms.
The new design is rolling out starting today, but it will take around two weeks to reach everyone. According to Google, the changes will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: