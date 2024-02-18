Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Google’s three apps that make writing and editing text such a breeze even on mobile devices, Docs, Slides and Sheets, have been updated earlier this week with a bunch of improvements to their comments system.
Over the weekend, the search giant confirmed that another important update is making its way to Android users. All three apps, Docs, Slides and Sheets, are getting a new formatting sidebar that reduces the number of taps needed to navigate to formatting options.
According to the Mountain View company, the update will be released to Scheduled Release domains on March 6, while users enrolled in the Rapid Release domains should already be able to take advantage of the new formatting sidebar on their Android tablets.
In related news, Google announced that its Slides apps is getting another new feature that will allow users to easily drag and drop an image to replace the background in the app.
This feature is currently rolling out to Rapid Release domains and should be launched to Scheduled Release domains on February 26. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.
Basically, you’ll be able to arrange text, tables, images and more, much easier than before. The new formatting sidebar will be rolled out to Android tablets at the beginning of the next month, Google announced in a blog post.
It’s important to add that the new feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. So, just about everyone who uses Google’s Docs, Slides, and Sheets apps.
