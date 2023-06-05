Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

After rollout across personal accounts, Google enables Passkeys for Workspace accounts

Apps Google
After rollout across personal accounts, Google enables Passkeys for Workspace accounts
Last month, Google announced that it would begin rolling out the use of Passkeys across Google Accounts in all major platforms. Unfortunately, this initial roll out was meant only for personal accounts, leaving corporate workspace and cloud accounts out. This changes today with the start of a gradual roll out for organizations.

Touted as "The beginning of the end of the password," Passkeys allow users to authenticate themselves across multiple devices seamlessly. Instead of relying on traditional methods like passwords or PINs, Passkeys utilize cryptographic keys stored on a user's device to verify their identity. This approach eliminates the need to remember complex passwords and provides a more secure authentication mechanism.

As it stands, Passkeys for personal accounts are available as a sign-in option that has to be first enabled, and do not currently replace existing sign-in options. For Workspace accounts, though, the process has to go through an administrator first, who can then decide whether to enable the feature for the organization. The setting is off by default, but once enabled users will be able to create and use passkeys as a 2-step verification (2SV) method.

https://storage.googleapis.com/gweb-cloudblog-publish/original_images/passkey-creation_no-bg_workspace_cymbal_2x.gif
Signing in to a personal or work Google Account with a passkey - (Source: Google)

The use of Passkeys is not a new thing. In fact, last year Google, Apple, Microsoft and the FIDO Alliance announced that they would begin the work to bring passkeys support to all platforms. Now that it is here, it's good to see that companies and their employees will get a chance to leverage the convenience of using passkeys as a more secure alternative to passwords.

The feature's roll out will begin today, but will take a few weeks before it reaches all Google Workspace Administrators. Once implemented, Passkey support should be available to all Workspace users across various platforms, including Android, iOS, and desktop devices. This ensures that users can benefit from the convenience and security of Passkey authentication regardless of their preferred device or operating system.

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
Why is your Android phone so slow? Doesn’t matter, here is how to fix it!
Why is your Android phone so slow? Doesn’t matter, here is how to fix it!
Loading Comments...

Latest News

After rollout across personal accounts, Google enables Passkeys for Workspace accounts
After rollout across personal accounts, Google enables Passkeys for Workspace accounts
iOS 17 will make your iPhone more useful while charging
iOS 17 will make your iPhone more useful while charging
Apple introduces Journaling app for iOS
Apple introduces Journaling app for iOS
Apple announces NameDrop, a feature for seamless contact information sharing
Apple announces NameDrop, a feature for seamless contact information sharing
TSMC to test its 2nm process node this year with limited trial production
TSMC to test its 2nm process node this year with limited trial production
This update to the AirPods Pro Gen 2 may change at least one of our current earbud wearing habits
This update to the AirPods Pro Gen 2 may change at least one of our current earbud wearing habits
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless