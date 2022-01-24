Google may be forced to 'censor' the internet if a court refuses to overturn a ruling

Google may be forced to 'censor' the internet if a court refuses to overturn a ruling0
Last year, Google won the right to challenge a defamation lawsuit from 2020 in which the judge ruled in favor of George Defteros, a Victoria state lawyer, and mandated Google to pay Defteros $40,000 in defamation damages. Now in a filing to the High Court of Australia, Google said that if the court doesn't overturn the ruling, Google will be held accountable as the publisher of any material published on the internet to which its search results provide a link.
In 2016, George Defteros asked Google to remove from its search results a 2004 article from an Australian newspaper called The Age. According to Defteros, the article was defaming him. The article reported that Defteros was charged with murder in connection with the deaths of three men. Google refused to remove the article even though the charges were dismissed in 2005. For the tech giant, the article was coming from a reputable source.