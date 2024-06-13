Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google Maps update fixes issue with key feature

By
0comments
Google Maps update fixes issue with key feature
With an app that so many people rely on such as Google Maps, any issue or bug that prevents any features of the app from running smoothly has to be fixed right away. Starting late last month, Google Maps users found themselves unable to create journeys with multiple stops on Android devices. Once you set up the first part of the journey on the app by having a starting spot and a destination, press the "+" button below the first destination and add another destination. You can add up to nine stops.

When the feature is working, a Google Maps user arriving at his initial destination taps on the button that says "Continue" and gets directions to the next location. However, the feature has not been working since late May and while the "Continue" button does appear on the screen, pressing on it doesn't do a darn thing. The only thing that users can do in this situation is to shut the Google Maps app and re-enter the next destination after reaching the last one.

None of the tricks tried by Google Maps users worked and per Autoevolution, once reports about this issue started to get posted on social media and other boards, Google started working on a solution and reportedly, it did come up with a fix that it disseminated through a Google Maps update to Android users. We know that the update has exterminated the bug because those who complained about the problem in online discussion groups are now saying that they can once again create and navigate journeys on Google Maps with multiple stops.

The version of Google Maps on my Pixel 6 Pro has not yet received the update - Google Maps update fixes issue with key feature
The version of Google Maps on my Pixel 6 Pro has not yet received the update

The version of Google Maps for Android that includes the fix is 11.131.0102 build 1067550236. To see which version of Google Maps is on your Android phone, go to Settings > Apps > See all xxx apps. Scroll down to Maps and tap on it. You should be on the App info page for Maps (which is Google Maps). Scroll all the way to the bottom and you'll see which version of the app you are using. If you haven't received the update yet, it should be reaching your Android phone soon. As for iOS users using Google Maps, this is not an issue for them.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money

Latest News

Qi2 is here! Enjoy excellent chargers and mounts from ESR
Qi2 is here! Enjoy excellent chargers and mounts from ESR
Apple should copy Samsung for the foldable iPhone, not Huawei
Apple should copy Samsung for the foldable iPhone, not Huawei
2024 marks the death of the unique smartphone?
2024 marks the death of the unique smartphone?
Another bug on a Galaxy: is Samsung paying attention to software quality?
Another bug on a Galaxy: is Samsung paying attention to software quality?
X, formerly Twitter, begins rollout of "Private Likes" as default for everyone on the platform
X, formerly Twitter, begins rollout of "Private Likes" as default for everyone on the platform
Enter premium smartwatch territory and save big on the Pixel Watch through this deal
Enter premium smartwatch territory and save big on the Pixel Watch through this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless