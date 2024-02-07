Changes to the Google Maps UI should make you feel less cut off from navigating your journey

In an effort to make Google Maps feel less cluttered, some changes are being made by Google to the app's UI on Android now and iOS later down the road, so to speak. After all, when you're driving on the road and you're at a red light, you want to be able to take a quick glance at the Maps screen without other elements taking up your time or distracting you. One change can be spotted after you type in the name of a location that you want directions to.





Currently, the screen is divided in two with the top half showing a map of the area surrounding the place you typed in. Underneath that, the other half of the screen has photos of the location you typed in and that sheet goes edge-to-edge. With the new UI look, the sheet at the bottom half of the app is no longer full-screen and it is slightly narrower at the top; there is another sheet behind it. When you pull the top sheet up, with the updated UI, you'll be able to view a small section of the map at the top of the screen.





It might not be a big deal, but with the change, you don't feel completely cut off from the navigation map. And this is also the case with Public Transport as that sheet is no longer edge-to-edge at the top and it also no longer takes up the full screen.





Some of you Google Maps users will consider this a nothing burger while others will bite into the UI changes as though they were a quarter-pound sirloin burger.

