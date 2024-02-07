Changes to the Google Maps UI should make you feel less cut off from navigating your journey
1
In an effort to make Google Maps feel less cluttered, some changes are being made by Google to the app's UI on Android now and iOS later down the road, so to speak. After all, when you're driving on the road and you're at a red light, you want to be able to take a quick glance at the Maps screen without other elements taking up your time or distracting you. One change can be spotted after you type in the name of a location that you want directions to.
CURRENT
Image credit-9to5Google
Currently, the screen is divided in two with the top half showing a map of the area surrounding the place you typed in. Underneath that, the other half of the screen has photos of the location you typed in and that sheet goes edge-to-edge. With the new UI look, the sheet at the bottom half of the app is no longer full-screen and it is slightly narrower at the top; there is another sheet behind it. When you pull the top sheet up, with the updated UI, you'll be able to view a small section of the map at the top of the screen.
REDESIGN
Image credit-9to5Google
It might not be a big deal, but with the change, you don't feel completely cut off from the navigation map. And this is also the case with Public Transport as that sheet is no longer edge-to-edge at the top and it also no longer takes up the full screen.
CURRENT
Image credit-9to5Google
9to5Google reports seeing the new UI on one version of Google Maps (version 11.113.x), but this seems to be more of an A/B test since my Pixel 6 Pro is running version 11.115.x of Google Maps on Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.2 and has yet to receive the new UI. The new look is also expected to eventually make its way to the iOS version of Google Maps although it has not arrived on my iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 17.3.
REDESIGN
Image credit-9to5Google
Some of you Google Maps users will consider this a nothing burger while others will bite into the UI changes as though they were a quarter-pound sirloin burger.
Things that are NOT allowed: