Signed into law, Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" returns an important power to the FCC





The carrier spent $7.99 billion to license 31MHz of 600MHz airwaves (or 45% of the amount up for grabs). T-Mobile ended up using this spectrum for its nationwide 5G service. After taking the early lead in 5G service in the U.S., it was obvious that the carrier made the right decision when it used mid-band spectrum, particularly the 2.5GHz airwaves that it picked up in the Sprint acquisition, to kick off its 5G build-out.





T-Mobile 's secret sauce was its use of mid-band. While mid-band frequencies do not deliver the zippy fast data speeds that mmWave signals do, they travel longer distances than mmWave. AT&T and Verizon decided to use high-band mmWave spectrum to build out their 5G networks hoping that it could give their customers access to the super fast 1Gbps data speeds available from mmWave airwaves. But the two carriers didn't grasp that mmWave signals travel short distances. Soon it was apparent that's secret sauce was its use of mid-band. While mid-band frequencies do not deliver the zippy fast data speeds that mmWave signals do, they travel longer distances than mmWave.









Will Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill" help the U.S. wireless industry? Yes. It will allow more spectrum to be used for wireless. Opening up more spectrum won't improve the industry. No. It could lead carriers to overpay for spectrum. Yes. It will allow more spectrum to be used for wireless. 50% Opening up more spectrum won't improve the industry. 50% No. It could lead carriers to overpay for spectrum. 0%









As a result of Trump signing the "Big Beautiful Bill," the government is required to select 800MHz of spectrum between the range of 1.3 GHz to 10.5 GHz to be the subject of future auctions. Airwaves in the 3.1-3.45 GHz and 7.4-8.4 GHz bands are off limits since they are being used by the military.





Former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who had that role during Trump's first term, is now the head of the CTIA trade organization which represents the U.S. wireless industry. Pai, who had been appointed as Chairman of the FCC by Trump in January 2017, said he wanted to thank the president for his "extraordinary leadership and vision, particularly on wireless issues, during this process."





Pai added, "This legislation represents an historic milestone in wireless innovation. It will encourage next-generation wireless technologies, accelerate wireless deployment for the benefit of all American consumers, and secure our global technology leadership."