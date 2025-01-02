Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google's refusal to change an error in Google Maps sends hundreds of tourists to the wrong location

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Android Apps Google
An illustration shows someone hold the Google Maps app on Android while a car drives by.
Google Maps has over one billion monthly active users. We know that many of these users rely on the app every single day. Globally, Google Maps ranks as the third most downloaded Google app after YouTube and YouTube Kids. For a navigation app to reach that level of success, it would have had to prove itself as a reliable source of directions day in, day out. And the Android and iOS versions of Google Maps have certainly come a long way.

The original iPhone did not feature GPS so Google Maps used cell-site triangulation to determine the location of the user. By the time Android 2.0 debuted on the Motorola DROID in November 2009, turn-by-turn directions were a free feature for Android users. When Apple Maps replaced Google Maps on iOS in December 2012, Google Maps with free turn-by-turn directions was available for free from the App Store. Since then, Google has turned Maps into the Swiss Army Knife of navigation apps by adding features that do more than just get you from point "A" to point "B" quickly and safely.

For example, when you get to point "B" Google Maps will tell you where you should stay the night, enjoy a meal, find entertainment and landmarks, grab a coffee, and more. But again, the popularity of the app all depends on how accurately it will take you to your destination. While Google Maps has a good record, occasionally it has taken users out of the way or even the wrong way. This has happened again as hundreds of tourists in India relying on Google Maps to get them to the Kollur Mookambika Temple ended up 60 miles away.

Using Google Maps to get to&amp;nbsp;Kollur Mookambika Temple in India is getting people lost. | Image credit-Mangaluru Taxi - Google&#039;s refusal to change an error in Google Maps sends hundreds of tourists to the wrong location
Using Google Maps to get to Kollur Mookambika Temple in India is getting people lost. | Image credit-Mangaluru Taxi

Apparently this is an issue that has led drivers to accidentally arrive at a village called Nandalike instead of pulling up to the Temple. But it appears that more and more Google Maps users are ending up in the remote village. The issue is caused by a simple error that Google can easily fix but for some reason, it hasn't. The app is labeling a smaller temple dedicated to Goddess Mookambikain in Nandalike as Kollur Mookambika Temple and is sending drivers there by mistake. 

Recommended Stories
You can see that the names of the two temples are similar enough to be confusing but this shouldn't be such a hard problem to take care of. To show you how one mistake in Google Maps can have a large impact, one Nadalike resident said that "hundreds of vehicles" arrived in the village over the last three months and stated that Google needs to correct this problem. Even while using Google Maps, drivers heading to the Kollur Mookambika Temple need to watch the road signs to make sure they are heading in the right direction.

"We traveled from Hyderabad towards Udupi, following Google Maps, only to end up in Nandalike. It’s especially problematic when this happens late at night. This confusion has caused us considerable inconvenience."-Chandan, a tourist using Google Maps

"For the past three months, hundreds of vehicles have been misdirected to Nandalike. The entry in the map needs to be corrected to alleviate the difficulties faced by tourists," said a local resident living in Nandalike. Even though several tourists have reported the problem to Google, the incorrect labeling of the smaller temple has not been fixed and continues to this day.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi

Latest News

You might be entitled to a share of Apple's $95 million Siri-spying settlement
You might be entitled to a share of Apple's $95 million Siri-spying settlement
Stunning rumor has Qualcomm moving Snapdragon production to Samsung Foundry from TSMC
Stunning rumor has Qualcomm moving Snapdragon production to Samsung Foundry from TSMC
Apple is adding new warning labels on its AirTags due to safety concern legal violations
Apple is adding new warning labels on its AirTags due to safety concern legal violations
Updated Galaxy S25 Ultra renders correct a previous mistake
Updated Galaxy S25 Ultra renders correct a previous mistake
Samsung Galaxy S24's series will reportedly get faster fingerprint unlocking with One UI 7 beta
Samsung Galaxy S24's series will reportedly get faster fingerprint unlocking with One UI 7 beta
Check out this first-of-a-kind opportunity to save big on a Samsung Galaxy Watch FE with LTE!
Check out this first-of-a-kind opportunity to save big on a Samsung Galaxy Watch FE with LTE!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless