Google Maps rolls out alerts for issues impacting accessibility
Google Maps has just introduced an accessibility alert feature that will alert users of outages at public transit stations that could make it more difficult for those with disabilities to access these locations. The update is available on iOS, Android, and desktop devices. Initially, it's rolling out in New York, Paris, Seattle, Boston, Budapest, and Brisbane.
The alert feature will inform users of issues such as broken elevators, which could make it difficult for people in wheelchairs to access certain platforms. This information can be particularly useful for those who rely on accessible routes and want to plan their trips accordingly. For example, those who use wheelchairs, have strollers, or are carrying heavy luggage can use this information to avoid stairs.
The update aims to enhance the inclusivity and usability of Google Maps by providing users with information about accessibility issues at transit stations before they arrive. It empowers users to make informed decisions about their routes and avoid unexpected obstacles.
Selecting a wheelchair accessible route in Google Maps plus alerts when outages arise | Images credit — CNET
To access the accessibility alerts on Google Maps, users first need to activate the "wheelchair accessible routes" option. This can be done by following these steps:
- Enter your desired destination in Google Maps.
- Tap the three dots located in the upper-right corner of the app, next to the starting location.
- Select "Options."
- Tap on "Wheelchair accessible."
Once this option is enabled, users will see alerts next to any route options that might have accessibility issues. Clicking on an alert will reveal more information about the specific issue. For example, users might see a notification about an elevator outage at a particular station.
As technology continues to evolve, it is essential to ensure that it caters to the needs of all individuals. By integrating accessibility features into its platforms, Google is setting a positive example for the industry and working towards a future where technology truly benefits everyone, regardless of their abilities.
