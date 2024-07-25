Google Maps rolls out alerts for issues impacting accessibility

Selecting a wheelchair accessible route in Google Maps plus alerts when outages arise | Images credit — CNET





Enter your desired destination in Google Maps.

Tap the three dots located in the upper-right corner of the app, next to the starting location.

Select "Options."

Tap on "Wheelchair accessible."





Once this option is enabled, users will see alerts next to any route options that might have accessibility issues. Clicking on an alert will reveal more information about the specific issue. For example, users might see a notification about an elevator outage at a particular station.



As technology continues to evolve, it is essential to ensure that it caters to the needs of all individuals. By integrating accessibility features into its platforms, Google is setting a positive example for the industry and working towards a future where technology truly benefits everyone, regardless of their abilities.

