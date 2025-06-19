Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Update to Google Maps in selected markets adds interesting AI feature

Google adds new features to Google Maps in Europe, including one that finds the quickest mode to your destination.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Software updates Apps Google
The Android version of Google Maps is displayed on a handset.
Google Maps has pushed out an update that is meant for users of the app in Europe. When you type in your destination, Google Maps typically searches for multiple routes for the navigation option you've selected (car, walking, public transportation, etc.). However, with the addition of AI, Google Maps will check the estimated time of arrival (ETA) of other modes to your destination. If you can reach your destination faster using public transportation or by walking, you'll see those directions on the display instead of directions for driving.

If a different mode of transportation is faster than driving, Google Maps will show you directions using that mode. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Update to Google Maps in selected markets adds interesting AI feature
If a different mode of transportation is faster than driving, Google Maps will show you directions using that mode. | Image credit-PhoneArena

For example, let's say that you have Google Maps set up for driving directions and the app determines that you'll reach your destination faster by taking public transportation. Google Maps will then show you those suggested routes. Not only will you arrive earlier, by taking the bus you are reducing pollution, conserving gas, and doing your part to protect and preserve natural resources. This new feature is available in 60 European cities including Stockholm, Warsaw. and Copenhagen.

In Europe, cycling is huge and Google Maps is adding cycling navigation to 17 new cities with nine of them located in Europe. The app now shows 125,000 kilometers (equal to 77,671 miles) of bike lanes in cities such as Hamburg, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan, Rome, Zurich, Budapest, Vienna, and Brussels. Google is using data obtained from local governments and public authorities.

Since Google Maps is looking to get travelers to be more judicious in their consumption of natural resources, it now offers fuel-efficient routes worldwide. Previously, this feature was available only in certain regions. When you type a destination on the app, the fuel-efficient route is listed as an alternative. Each route also shows its ETA so that you'll know how much later you'll arrive at your destination by taking the more fuel-efficient option.

Fuel-efficient directions show you how much gas you&#039;ll save when using this route. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Update to Google Maps in selected markets adds interesting AI feature
Fuel-efficient directions show you how much gas you'll save when using this route. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Google Maps is also adding support for low-emission zones which will impact drivers in Italy, Sweden, Austria, and other locations. Google Maps will send alerts that will "check if your vehicle is allowed in these zones." You can ask the app to create an alternate route that bypasses the low-emission zones. Google Maps will support over 1,000 low-emission zones.

Recommended Stories
Google Maps now supports low-emission zones and will let you know if your car can drive into this zone. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Update to Google Maps in selected markets adds interesting AI feature
Google Maps now supports low-emission zones and will let you know if your car can drive into this zone. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Project Green Light uses AI and Google Maps driving trends to help recommend to cities how they can improve their existing traffic light cycles. Project Green Light is available in 20 cities across four continents.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)

Latest News

Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless