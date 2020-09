Google Maps returns to the Apple Watch

Back in 2017, Google Maps no longer worked with the Apple Watch . The reason why Google pulled it from the Apple Watch reportedly had something to do with the app's limited capabilities on the watch compared to the iPhone app. At the time that Google made this announcement, it promised that Maps would return to the Apple Watch. And that apparently is what is happening. After a new update, Google Maps is once again available for Apple Watch wearers providing them with directions and an estimated time of arrival.





Users cannot input a new destination directly on the watch and Google directs wearers to enter a location using the phone app and then moving to Apple Watch. Using Google Maps on Apple Watch will allow those walking, driving, taking public transportation, or riding a bicycle from point "A" to point "B" to receive step-by-step directions and show the Estimated Time of Arrival. The primary screen on the Apple Watch shows the user's current trip with travel times to other destinations such as work and home. Icons show when a turn needs to be made and also identify the current mode of transportation being used. Haptics help users know when they need to make a turn and there is a complication on the Apple Watch that shows the Google Maps icon and opens the app.