The Google Maps custom share sheet is replaced by the native Android 14 version

An app's share sheet is the page you see when sharing something like a photo or anything, really, with another person or app. The share sheet gives you plenty of options such as sharing via email or your messaging app. Last year Google changed the share sheet for Chrome, Google Contacts, and Google Photos in an attempt to unify the sharing experience on Android.

Now Google Maps, that Swiss Army Knife of an app for global travelers, has become the latest Google app to swap its custom share sheet with the native Android share sheet. The old custom version of the Google Maps share sheet had a space to type in the name or phone number of the person you wanted to share something with and icons on the bottom allowed you to share with someone that you speak with on Google Messages or Telegram. You could also add what you wanted to add to your clipboard or see what was in the three-dot "More" icon.

Old version of Google Maps share sheet on left, new native Android 14 version on the right. Image credit-9to5Google

The new Google Maps share sheet includes a sharing link and one-row containing images of people that the user shares with the most. Those who receive shared images over social media will have a small icon attached to their photo showing the social media platform associated with that person. In one example shared by 9to5Google, we can see that some of these recipients are getting these images through Google Messages while others receive shared images over Slack.

The row directly below that one includes icons of apps that the user shares to the most. In this example, we can see that the user favors Nearby Share, Google Messages, Gmail, Telegram, and Drive. The new Google Maps share sheet has yet to appear on my Pixel 6 Pro running Google Maps version 11.124.0101. The phone is running Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1. Still, it's possible that you have the new version. check it out by sharing something from Google Maps.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.



