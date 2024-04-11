The Google Maps custom share sheet is replaced by the native Android 14 version





Now Google Maps, that Swiss Army Knife of an app for global travelers, has become the latest Google app to swap its custom share sheet with the native Android share sheet. The old custom version of the Google Maps share sheet had a space to type in the name or phone number of the person you wanted to share something with and icons on the bottom allowed you to share with someone that you speak with on Google Messages or Telegram. You could also add what you wanted to add to your clipboard or see what was in the three-dot "More" icon.









The new Google Maps share sheet includes a sharing link and one-row containing images of people that the user shares with the most. Those who receive shared images over social media will have a small icon attached to their photo showing the social media platform associated with that person. In one example shared by 9to5Google , we can see that some of these recipients are getting these images through Google Messages while others receive shared images over Slack.



